New Detail: Cormier Breaks Down Gaethje Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 254

In the latest UFC edition of Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier breaks down Justin Gaethje as he prepares to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in one of the most anticipated championship main events of the year at UFC 254 this Saturday. Detail is produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+, and is available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, October 24 at a special 2 p.m. ET start time from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Video Excerpt:

Cormier shows how Gaethje makes adjustments to effectively counterpunch his opponent.

About Detail

Detail includes an unprecedented lineup of legendary athletes and coaches.

In addition, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, the historical edition of five episodes analyzing key games during the Bulls’ run to their sixth NBA Finals championship, is hosted by three important members of the team – Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson – along with their former Eastern Conference rival Mark Jackson.

Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year. ESPN+ and Granity Studios celebrated Bryant’s birthday last August with three special “Honoring Kobe” historical episodes hosted by Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol and Diana Taurasi breaking down classic games from Bryant’s NBA career.

All 90+ episodes of Detail are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

