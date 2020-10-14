Record-Breaking September for ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Podcasts

Record-Breaking September for ESPN Podcasts

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Jumps Three Spots to No. 4 on Podcast Industry Rankings Report  

New ESPN Investigates Debuts October 20

September was a month of breaking records for ESPN Podcasts as the combined podcast network of ESPN / ABC / FiveThirtyEight / National Geographic posted a new high audience of 9.3 million unique listeners.  That represents an increase of 10% vs. August and 24% over September a year ago (ABC was not part of the total in 2019).

The network also hit a new high when it jumped three spots to No. 4 on the Podcast Industry Rankings Report.  Of note, ESPN grew its audience while the top 10 producers averaged a 3% loss for the month.

Key podcast titles driving growth with an all-time record month in September:

  • NBA titles (The Lowe Post, Hoop Collective and The Woj Pod) up 140% versus a year ago
  • The Right Time with Bomani Jones up 134% versus a year ago
  • DC & Helwani up 94% versus a year ago
  • Fantasy Focus Football up 79% versus a year ago
  • The Dan Lebatard Show and LeBatard and Friends Network up 61% versus a year ago
  • Baseball Tonight up 58% versus a year ago

According to The Podtrac Podcast Category Audience Rankings, in September ESPN was home to 13 of the top 30 podcasts for unique audience, including seven of the top 15 and two of the top three (Fantasy Focus Football at No. 2 and The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz at No. 3).

In terms of total downloads, ESPN set a record with 50.1 million (up 45% from 2019) while the combined network of ESPN / ABC / FiveThirtyEight / National Geographic totaled more than ever with 67.3 (up 55% vs. 2019).

In addition, ESPN Daily, which celebrates its first anniversary October 21, has seen its audience nearly double since launch.

New ESPN Investigates Debuts October 20

ESPN will debut “The Running Man,” the latest podcast in its ESPN Investigates feed for investigative reporting on October 20. “The Running Man” is the story of an obscure former Olympian from Antigua and alleged serial sexual predator Conrad Avondale Mainwaring – and the 14-month ESPN investigation that brought him out the shadows. It’s the tale of more than 50 men who say that over the course of the past 40-plus years they were physically abused and mentally manipulated by their coach.  And it’s the story of how they banded together, decades later, to find justice.

-30-

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close