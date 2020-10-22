Today on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin: Johnson on Beckham Jr.’s Comments About Sideline Reactions & Brady, “He’s Absolutely Right”

Today on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin – with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti – Johnson discussed Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments about his sideline reactions and says Beckham Jr. is “absolutely right” that he is unfairly criticized, while Tom Brady and other players are given a pass.

