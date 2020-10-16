UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie October 17 Exclusively on ESPN+  

Main Event features featherweight clash between No. 2 Brian Ortega and No. 4 Chan Sung Jung

Main Card begins at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims begin at 4 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ available on the ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com and ESPN App for mobile connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie is set for this Saturday, October 17, from UFC FIGHT ISLAND in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. Returning to the Octagon for the first time in almost two years, former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (14-1) takes on fan-favorite “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (16-5).

In the co-main, recent women’s flyweight title challenger and top-ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian (14-3) looks to spoil the 125-pound debut of former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (20-3).

All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET and prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 10/16 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN2 Sat., 10/17 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung Co-Main Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade Undercard Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas Undercard Claudio Silva vs. James Krause Undercard Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez 4:00 PM Feature Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze Undercard Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho Undercard Junyong Park vs. John Phillips Undercard Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam Undercard Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Max Grishin Undercard Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl



About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 102 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization’s offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

