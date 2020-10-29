UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Hall vs. Silva October 31 Exclusively on ESPN+
Main event features leading middleweight strikers No. 10 ranked Uriah Hall and MMA legend Anderson Silva
Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with Prelims at 4 p.m. ET
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: Hall vs. Silva is set for this Saturday, October 31 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features the end of an era: MMA legend Anderson Silva (34-10), in his final UFC fight, against No. 10 ranked Uriah Hall (16-9). Holder of the UFC’s 185-pound middleweight title from 2006 to 2013, this will be Silva’s last fight for the organization.
The co-main event features UFC featherweights Bryce Mitchell (13-1) vs. Andre Fili (21-7).
The entire event will stream exclusively on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and the prelims at 4 p.m. ET. The event is closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.
ESPN.com:
- Reporters pick top moments from Anderson Silva’s legacy of UFC greatness
- Viewers guide at espn.com/mma
- MMA Fightcenter: live statistics and fighter profile cards
- UFC Fight Night Pick ‘Em
- UFC on ESPN: Complete schedule
Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Hall vs. Silva
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 10/30
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Hall vs. Silva
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Hall vs. Silva
|ESPN2
|Sat., 10/31
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Hall vs. Silva*
|ESPN+
* Immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva
|Co-Main
|Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili
|Undercard
|Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov
|Undercard
|Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy
|Undercard
|Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises
|4:00 PM
|Feature
|Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez
|Undercard
|Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman
|Undercard
|Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt
|Undercard
|Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet
|Undercard
|Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira
|Undercard
|Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad
