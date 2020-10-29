UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Hall vs. Silva October 31 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main event features leading middleweight strikers No. 10 ranked Uriah Hall and MMA legend Anderson Silva

Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit espnplus.com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: Hall vs. Silva is set for this Saturday, October 31 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features the end of an era: MMA legend Anderson Silva (34-10), in his final UFC fight, against No. 10 ranked Uriah Hall (16-9). Holder of the UFC’s 185-pound middleweight title from 2006 to 2013, this will be Silva’s last fight for the organization.

The co-main event features UFC featherweights Bryce Mitchell (13-1) vs. Andre Fili (21-7).

The entire event will stream exclusively on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and the prelims at 4 p.m. ET. The event is closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App for mobile connected TV devices, for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Hall vs. Silva

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 10/30 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Hall vs. Silva ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Hall vs. Silva ESPN2 Sat., 10/31 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Hall vs. Silva* ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva Co-Main Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov Undercard Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy Undercard Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises 4:00 PM Feature Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez Undercard Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez Undercard Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman Undercard Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet Undercard Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira Undercard Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad

# # #