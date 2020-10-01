UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Holm vs. Aldana October 3 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main card features four of the top six women’s bantamweight contenders

Main event showcases former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm against up-and-comer Irene Aldana

Main card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with Prelims exclusively on ESPN+

Main card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET with Prelims at 7:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Declassified debuts Friday, Oct. 2 exclusively on ESPN+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN: Holm vs. Aldana, featuring four of the top six women’s UFC bantamweight contenders, is set for this Saturday, October 3 from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The main event features top contenders from the women’s bantamweight division as former champion and No. 2 ranked Holly Holm (13-5-0) faces the impressive No. 6 ranked Irene Aldana (12-5-0). The main card will be carried starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m.

The co-main event features heavyweights Yorgan De Castro (6-1-0) and Carlos Felipe (8-1-0). Also, former women’s featherweight champion and current No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie (9-4-0) takes on No. 4 Julianna Peña (10-3-0).

To watch:

UFC Fight Island: Declassified, an ESPN+ exclusive four-part docuseries, debuts this Friday Oct. 2. The original series exposes the determination, heartbreak and raw emotion of UFC’s challenge to produce a major sports event when much of the world was shut down. Featuring never before seen footage of UFC President Dana White, UFC athletes, coaches, UFC announcers, production crew, security personnel, medical staff, and more, UFC Fight Island: Declassified chronicles all that went into producing UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this past summer.

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Holm vs. Aldana

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, 10/2 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Holm vs. Aldana ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live: Holm vs. Aldana ESPNEWS Sat, 10/3 7:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 1 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Holm vs. Aldana ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:30 PM Main Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana Co-Main Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe Undercard Germaine De Randamie vs. Julianna Pena Undercard Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else Undercard Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic 7:30 PM Feature Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee Undercard Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao Undercard Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov Undercard Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey Undercard Casey Kenney vs. Alatengheili Undercard Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari

# # #