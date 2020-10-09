UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Moraes vs. Sandhagen October 10 Exclusively on ESPN+ 

Main Event features pivotal bantamweight clash between No. 1 Marlon Moraes and No. 4 Cory Sandhagen

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET and Prelims begin at 5 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ available on the ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com and ESPN App for mobile connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit com/ufc

UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: Moraes vs. Sandhagen is set for this Saturday, October 10, from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. With a potential title shot on the line, the main event features a pivotal bantamweight matchup between former title challenger and No. 1-ranked contender Marlon Moraes (23-6-1) and No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen (12-2).

Seeking his first victory since moving to the featherweight division, highly-respected striker and No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza (20-9) takes on Makwan Amirkhani (16-4), who hopes to break into the featherweight top 15 with a win on Saturday in the co-main event.

All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET and prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET. The events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 10/9 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Moraes vs. Sandhagen ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Moraes vs. Sandhagen ESPN2 Sat., 10/10 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN+ 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Moraes vs. Sandhagen ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen Co-Main Edson Barboza vs. Makway Amirkhani Undercard Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura Undercard Markus Perez vs. Dricus Du Plessis Undercard Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot Undercard Youseff Zalal vs. Ilia Topuria 5:00 PM Feature Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar Undercard Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Undercard Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley Undercard Ali Al-Qaisi vs. Tony Kelley Undercard Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales Undercard Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger Undercard Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 102 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization’s offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

