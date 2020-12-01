A December to Remember: ESPN’s Week 14 Kicks Off a Month of CFB Highlights with Championship Hopes on the Horizon
With more than a dozen ranked teams appearing on ESPN networks in Week 14, the first week of December is set for high-stakes showcases with conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the ACC showdown between No. 3 Clemson and Virginia Tech from Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call. In total, more than 30 matchups are set for the first week of December, and every game is available on the ESPN App.
In the Big Ten, two afternoon games with conference championship implications are set for ABC. At noon, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Quint Kessenich will call No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State. At 3:30 p.m., No. 16 Wisconsin hosts No. 12 Indiana, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action.
At noon, No. 5 Texas A&M will look to keep its CFP hopes in view when the Aggies take on No. 22 Auburn on the road on ESPN. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams will team up for the call. No. 13 Iowa State is coming off a big road win over Big 12 rival Texas, as the Cyclones host West Virginia on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr. and Paul Carcaterra will call the action. On ESPN2 and ESPN Radio at noon, another Big 12 battle highlights No. 23 Oklahoma State on the road at TCU. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Kris Budden will be on the TV call, with Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock on the radio broadcast.
On ESPNU at 2 p.m., No. 20 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated when they host Liberty with Bill Roth and Dustin Fox announcing the action from Brooks Stadium. Earlier in the day, the Chanticleers will host College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (9 a.m. – noon | ESPN/ESPNU) for the first time in program history. Fans interested in joining the show virtually can visit CollegeGameDay.com for more information.
The Pac-12 has two games set for ESPN networks on Saturday, including No. 15 Oregon at California in primetime on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Taylor McGregor will be on the call. In the late night window, Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony will announce the action from Oregon State at Utah, also on ESPN.
ESPN’s college networks feature a trio of ranked matchups on Saturday. No. 10 Miami hits the road to take on Duke at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football, featuring Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George on the call. At noon, No. 19 North Carolina hosts Western Carolina for their lone non-conference regular season matchup. Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Lericia Harris will call the action. At 4 p.m. on SEC Network, Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Lauren Sisler will be on the mic for Vanderbilt at No. 9 Georgia.
Second College Football Playoff Rankings Set for Tuesday
With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Capital One on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 14 Highlights
- No. 1 Alabama at LSU: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Radio
- Talent: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
- No. 25 Tulsa at Navy: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Talent: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Alex Chappell
- Rice at No. 21 Marshall: Saturday at noon, ESPN+
Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Fri, Dec 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Appalachian State
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 5
|Noon
|No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|No. 5 Texas A&M at No. 22 Auburn
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams
|ESPN
|No. 23 Oklahoma State at TCU
TV: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Kris Budden
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock
|ESPN2/ESPN Radio
|Western Carolina at No. 19 North Carolina
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Arkansas at Missouri
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|Toledo at Northern Illinois
Shawn Kenney, Bob Chmiel
|ESPN3
|Florida International at Charlotte
|ESPN3
|Memphis at Tulane
David Saltzman, Keith Moreland
|ESPN+
|Rice at No. 21 Marshall
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Liberty at No. 20 Coastal Carolina
Bill Roth, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Bowling Green at Akron
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry
|ESPN3
|Troy at South Alabama
|ESPN3
|Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Devin Gardner
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|West Virginia at No. 13 Iowa State
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|No. 25 Tulsa at Navy
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Alex Chappell
|ESPN2
|Boston College at Virginia
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at NC State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood
|ACC Network
|Vanderbilt at No. 9 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Central Michigan
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Oregon at California
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
|ABC
|South Carolina at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|No. 1 Alabama at LSU
Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 Miami at Duke
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Houston at SMU
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|Oregon State at Utah
Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive