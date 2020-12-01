A December to Remember: ESPN’s Week 14 Kicks Off a Month of CFB Highlights with Championship Hopes on the Horizon

With more than a dozen ranked teams appearing on ESPN networks in Week 14, the first week of December is set for high-stakes showcases with conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features the ACC showdown between No. 3 Clemson and Virginia Tech from Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call. In total, more than 30 matchups are set for the first week of December, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

In the Big Ten, two afternoon games with conference championship implications are set for ABC. At noon, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Quint Kessenich will call No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State. At 3:30 p.m., No. 16 Wisconsin hosts No. 12 Indiana, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action.

At noon, No. 5 Texas A&M will look to keep its CFP hopes in view when the Aggies take on No. 22 Auburn on the road on ESPN. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams will team up for the call. No. 13 Iowa State is coming off a big road win over Big 12 rival Texas, as the Cyclones host West Virginia on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Sr. and Paul Carcaterra will call the action. On ESPN2 and ESPN Radio at noon, another Big 12 battle highlights No. 23 Oklahoma State on the road at TCU. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Kris Budden will be on the TV call, with Marc Kestecher and Ben Hartsock on the radio broadcast.

On ESPNU at 2 p.m., No. 20 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated when they host Liberty with Bill Roth and Dustin Fox announcing the action from Brooks Stadium. Earlier in the day, the Chanticleers will host College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (9 a.m. – noon | ESPN/ESPNU) for the first time in program history. Fans interested in joining the show virtually can visit CollegeGameDay.com for more information.

The Pac-12 has two games set for ESPN networks on Saturday, including No. 15 Oregon at California in primetime on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Taylor McGregor will be on the call. In the late night window, Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony will announce the action from Oregon State at Utah, also on ESPN.

ESPN’s college networks feature a trio of ranked matchups on Saturday. No. 10 Miami hits the road to take on Duke at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football, featuring Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George on the call. At noon, No. 19 North Carolina hosts Western Carolina for their lone non-conference regular season matchup. Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Lericia Harris will call the action. At 4 p.m. on SEC Network, Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Lauren Sisler will be on the mic for Vanderbilt at No. 9 Georgia.

Second College Football Playoff Rankings Set for Tuesday

With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Capital One on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 14 Highlights

No. 1 Alabama at LSU: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Radio Talent: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., ESPN Radio No. 25 Tulsa at Navy: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 Talent: Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Alex Chappell

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 Rice at No. 21 Marshall: Saturday at noon, ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Fri, Dec 4 8:30 p.m. Louisiana at Appalachian State

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Marty Smith ESPN Sat, Dec 5 Noon No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Quint Kessenich ABC No. 5 Texas A&M at No. 22 Auburn

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams ESPN No. 23 Oklahoma State at TCU

TV: Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Kris Budden

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock ESPN2/ESPN Radio Western Carolina at No. 19 North Carolina

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris ACC Network Arkansas at Missouri

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport SEC Network Toledo at Northern Illinois

Shawn Kenney, Bob Chmiel ESPN3 Florida International at Charlotte ESPN3 Memphis at Tulane

David Saltzman, Keith Moreland ESPN+ Rice at No. 21 Marshall ESPN+ 2 p.m. Liberty at No. 20 Coastal Carolina

Bill Roth, Dustin Fox ESPNU Bowling Green at Akron

Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry ESPN3 Troy at South Alabama ESPN3 Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Dan Gutowsky, Devin Gardner ESPN+ 3 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State ESPN3 3:30 p.m. No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ABC West Virginia at No. 13 Iowa State

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Paul Carcaterra ESPN No. 25 Tulsa at Navy

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Alex Chappell ESPN2 Boston College at Virginia ESPN3 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at NC State

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood ACC Network Vanderbilt at No. 9 Georgia

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Lauren Sisler SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Ball State at Central Michigan

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNU 6 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 15 Oregon at California

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Taylor McGregor ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor ABC South Carolina at Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network No. 1 Alabama at LSU

Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN Radio 8 p.m. No. 10 Miami at Duke

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 9 p.m. Houston at SMU

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 10:30 p.m. Oregon State at Utah

Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive