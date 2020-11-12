Djokovic to End Year as No. 1 at Nitto ATP Finals from London — Weeklong Coverage on ESPN TV, ESPN3 Starts November 15

Singles Championship Live on ESPN2 on November 22

All Singles and Doubles Matches Streaming Live on the ESPN App

Novak Djokovic will battle for the coveted year-end top ranking as ESPN presents first ball-to-last ball coverage of the year-capping Nitto ATP Finals, with 10 hours of television and an additional 50 hours on ESPN3. The invitational singles and doubles round robin event takes place at London’s O2 Arena from November 15 – 22. ESPN’s Chris McKendry, Patrick McEnroe and Brad Gilbert will call the matches on TV.

In addition to five-time champion Djokovic, the eight-man field includes 20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal, US Open champion Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2018 winner Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, winner of a tour-best five events this year and a first-time participant, and Diego Schwartzman, a semifinalist at Roland Garros last month and also making his debut in the event.

Daily Coverage Starts November 15

Coverage of both singles and doubles begins Sunday, Nov. 15, with the first of four days of action on ESPN3 with round-robin matches at 7 a.m. ET, 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Starting Thursday, Nov. 19, ESPN3 will continue to present matches not on live TV. That day and Friday, ESPN2 will show singles matches at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Semifinal #1 airs on ESPNEWS at 9 a.m., and that day at 3 p.m. the second semifinal will be seen live on ESPN3. It will air on ESPN2 on Sunday at 6 a.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, ESPN3 will show the Doubles Championship at 10:30 a.m. and the Singles Championship will be live on ESPN2 at 1 p.m.

