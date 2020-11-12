ESPN Debuts Promo Spot for First College Football Playoff Rankings Featuring Grammy Award Winner Billie Eilish’s New Single, “Therefore I Am”

ESPN today debuted a brand new promotional spot for the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings reveal featuring a brand new single from five-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, “Therefore I Am.” This is another example of ESPN, Eilish and Interscope supporting one another over the years, as Eilish provided a custom remix of “you should see me in a crown” for a college football hype video back in 2018.

With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on everyone’s minds, ESPN ushers in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Teams will find out who is a true contender, and after a season of chaos this will be the first time they get some questions answered from the committee. The track fits the emotion and drama to come in the final weeks of the season as teams vie for a place in the College Football Playoff.

“With the first set of College Football Playoff rankings almost here and the CFP debate kicking into high gear, we are thrilled to team up with Billie Eilish once again, with her new single ‘Therefore I Am’,” said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN vice president of sports marketing, “The song perfectly captures the drama of teams needing to prove themselves down the stretch for a highly coveted spot in the CFP.”

Rece Davis will host the show on Nov. 24, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack, as well as ESPN.com’s College Football Playoff reporter Heather Dinich. Each week’s show (Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15) will break down the College Football Playoff selection committee’s weekly rankings reveal, including:

The Rankings: Unveiling of the CFP selection committee’s Top 25 within approximately the first 20 minutes of the show

Unveiling of the CFP selection committee’s Top 25 within approximately the first 20 minutes of the show Inside the Room: Interview with CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta (Iowa)

Interview with CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta (Iowa) Coaches’ Perspective: Reaction from coaches whose squads are among the ranked teams

Reaction from coaches whose squads are among the ranked teams Instant Analysis: Dissection and projection of the entire selection committee’s process

The spot will also air during college football programming and rankings shows throughout the month.

18-year-old global pop-phenom Billie Eilish has fast become one of the biggest stars to emerge since the release of her debut single “ocean eyes,” and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout in 2015, Billie’s album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Billie Eilish won 5 Grammy Awards at the 62nd Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

February saw Billie take the stage with her brother FINNEAS to deliver a rousing rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 92nd Oscars. Later that month, she released her internationally hailed, official James Bond theme song “No Time To Die.” March came, and the global pop-sensation was ready to embark on her first ever sold-out WHERE DO WE GO? world arena tour, only for it to be postponed just days into the North American leg of the tour, as the country went into lockdown. In July, Billie released her latest single, ‘my future,’ signifying an assured young woman, coming into her own, as she contemplates what’s ahead of her.

