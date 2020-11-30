ESPN Events Adds No. 20 DePaul and No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 NC State to Women’s Jimmy V Classic

Blue Demons to Face No. 5 Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 4

ESPN Events has added DePaul to the Women’s Jimmy V Classic Presented by Corona Extra. The No. 20 Blue Demons will face No. 5 Louisville on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. DePaul replaces No. 3 UConn, who withdrew due to health protocols.

The Women’s Jimmy V Classic will now also feature No. 8 NC State at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, the Jimmy V Classic annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The women’s classic debuted in 2002.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes four early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-