ESPN Events Adds West Virginia to Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona Extra

ESPN Events has added West Virginia to the Jimmy V Men’s Classic Presented by Corona Extra, one of the marquee tip-off events of the 2020-21 college basketball season. The No. 15 Mountaineers will play No. 1 Gonzaga on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

West Virginia replaces No. 12 Tennessee, which withdrew Tuesday due to health protocols.

The Jimmy V Men’s Classic will also feature No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 8 Illinois (10 p.m., ESPN) that same evening. No spectators will be in attendance at either game.

Named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, the Jimmy V Classic annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s classic began in 1995, while the women’s event debuted in 2002.

ESPN Events will also host the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader on Dec. 1, featuring No. 9 Duke vs. No. 13 Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) and No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Kansas (9:30 p.m., ESPN).

