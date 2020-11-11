ESPN Offers Extensive Crawford vs. Brook Fight Week Programming

The Pound-for-Pound King Returns to the Ring on Top Rank on ESPN, Saturday, Nov 14

Main event: Live and Exclusive at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Undercards: Live and exclusive at 7 p.m. ET, Streaming on ESPN+

Live coverage of Top Rank on ESPN continues this Saturday, Nov 14, when WBO welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford returns in an action packed main event against former welterweight world champion Kell Brook, live from the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with undercard action on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The Crawford-Brook main event card airs on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET.

Crawford-Brook will feature a WBA super flyweight world title rematch between champion Joshua Franco and the man he defeated to win the title, Andrew Moloney.

Calling the action for ESPN from site will be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), former #1 pound-for-pound two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward (analyst), and former two-division world titleholder Tim Bradley (analyst). The on-location desk team will feature analysis from Bernardo Osuna and Mark Kriegel.

Fight week coverage includes:

SportsCenter segments : segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program from Las Vegas

: segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program from Las Vegas Crawford vs. Brook Final Press Conference (Wed at 3:10 p.m. ET, live ESPN’s YouTube Channel))

(Wed at 3:10 p.m. ET, live ESPN’s YouTube Channel)) Crawford vs. Brook Official Weigh-In: (Fri at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2): Joe Tessitore, Andre Ward, Tim Bradley, Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna reporting live from site

(Fri at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2): Joe Tessitore, Andre Ward, Tim Bradley, Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna reporting live from site Max on Boxing Weigh in Special (Fri, Nov 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2): ESPN’s boxing series hosted by Max Kellerman airing live following the weigh-in, which will include 1-1 interviews with Crawford and Brook

ESPN.com

Social:@ESPNRingside Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Schedule of Live Crawford vs. Brook Content on ESPN Platforms (All Times ET)

Wed, 11/11 3:10 p.m. Crawford vs. Brook Final Press Conference (LIVE) ESPN’s YouTube Channel Fri, 11/13 5:00 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Crawford vs. Brook Weigh-In Special (LIVE) ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Brook Weigh-In Special (LIVE) ESPN2 Sat., 11/14 7:00 p.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Crawford vs. Brook (Undercard) (LIVE) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 10:00 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Crawford vs. Brook (Main Card) (LIVE) ESPN, ESPN Deportes

###