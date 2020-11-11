ESPN+ to Follow Defending Champion Tiger Woods, Major Champion Bryson DeChambeau in Star-Studded Featured Group Coverage Thursday from Masters Tournament

Traditional Television Coverage on ESPN, ESPN Deportes Starts 1 p.m. ET

With popular players, major champions and rising stars highlighted, ESPN+ will offer fans a full day of Featured Group coverage from the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 12, from Augusta National Golf Club. The ESPN+ feeds begin at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson will be among the players in the Featured Group coverage on Thursday. Featured Group coverage will include four groups with two early morning groups and two late morning/afternoon groups.

In addition to the Featured Groups, ESPN+ viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6, the first time these three holes have ever been highlighted in special coverage. Live streaming coverage also will include Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuzien (beginning at 7:33 a.m. ET)

and (beginning at 7:33 a.m. ET) Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree (beginning at 7:55 a.m.)

Later in the morning on Thursday, Featured Group coverage will have:

Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and Tommy Fleetwood (beginning at 11:27 a.m.)

and (beginning at 11:27 a.m.) Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel and Cameron Smith (beginning at 11:38 a.m.)

ESPN and ESPN Deportes also will present traditional coverage of the first round of the Masters from 1-5:30 p.m. on Thursday as well as SportsCenter at the Masters from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Full ESPN Masters coverage plans HERE.

ESPN has also teamed up with online food and recipe publication Delish to create a Masters-inspired menu, including pimiento cheese sliders, BBQ pulled chicken sandwiches, salted caramel popcorn, oatmeal cookies and an Azalea Cocktail. When fans tune into ESPN they can feel a little closer to Augusta National and their unique concessions offerings.

