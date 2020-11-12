ESPN Will Air Completion of Masters Tournament First Round Friday Morning

ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air live coverage of the completion of the first round of the Masters Tournament on Friday morning, with play resuming at 7:30 a.m. SportsCenter at the Masters will air from 7 a.m. until play begins.

A three-hour delay due to inclement weather at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday morning prevented the finish of the round before darkness.

Friday afternoon, ESPN will air live coverage of the second round of the Masters as scheduled from 1-5:30 p.m. When the first round is completed Friday morning, ESPN will air SportsCenter at the Masters with highlights, interviews and analysis until the start of the second round live telecast at 1 p.m.

In addition, ESPN+ will have Featured Group and Featured Hole feeds from the Masters during live play on Friday, with the feeds beginning at 7:30 a.m .

