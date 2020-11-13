ESPN’s “The Woj Pod” to Debut Special Three-Part Narrative Podcast Series “The Giannis Draft” on November 16

ESPN’s “The Woj Pod” will debut a special three-part narrative podcast series “The Giannis Draft” on Monday, November 16 – the week of the 2020 NBA Draft.

“The Giannis Draft” is hosted by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski and features several in-depth interviews, including exclusive access to the 2020 NBA M.V.P. Giannis Antetokounmpo, his agents Alex Saratsis and Giorgios Panou and NBA front office powerbrokers that will chronicle one of the most fascinating behind-the-scenes draft processes in modern NBA history.

“With an incredible slate of interviews and beautiful storytelling, Woj is revealing one of the best NBA Draft stories of all time,” said Cristina Daglas, ESPN senior deputy editor who oversaw production of the series. “Full of new details and rich anecdotes, Giannis’ story truly comes to life.”

Wojnarowski, through deep reporting, uncovers new revelations that led to a franchise altering selection at No. 15 in the 2013 NBA Draft and thus bringing Antetokounmpo from Athens, Greece, to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Giannis Draft” also includes extensive interviews with John Hammond, who was the general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks at the time, as well as Danny Ferry, the then-general manager of the Atlanta Hawks.

“The Giannis Draft” will be available on ESPN.com’s “The Woj Pod” site, iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are streamed.

Additionally, Wojnarowski will be part of ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the virtual 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday, November 18, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN.

-30-