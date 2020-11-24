Five College Football Conference Championships to Air Dec. 18-19 on ESPN and ABC – ACC, American, Big 12, MAC and Sun Belt

ESPN and ABC’s college football regular season will culminate with five conference championship games on December 18-19, including the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC and Sun Belt.

The MAC Championship Game kicks off the weekend Friday, Dec. 18, from Ford Field in Detroit at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

On Saturday, the four-game conference championship slate begins at noon ET with the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on ABC. The Sun Belt Championship Game will be played at noon or 3:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 from a campus site to be determined.

The ACC Championship Game from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte kicks off at 4 p.m. on ABC, followed by the American Athletic Conference Championship Game (from a campus site) in primetime at 8 p.m. on ABC.

All conference championship games will be available on the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will also broadcast the Big 12 and ACC Championship games, as well as the Pac 12 Championship on Dec. 18, including a 30-minute pregame show for each.

In addition to the championship games, ESPN’s college football schedule will feature regular season games on Dec. 19, as well as ESPN Events’ Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN) to kick off ESPN’s 35-game schedule for Bowl Season.

College Football Playoff Selection Day on Dec. 20 Concludes Championship Weekend

ESPN’s conference championship weekend will conclude Sunday, Dec. 20 with the sport’s Selection Day. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s final rankings which will determine the four College Football Playoff teams and the complete New Year’s Six participants. Selection Day programming details will be announced in the coming weeks.

College Football Conference Championship Games on ESPN and ABC:

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Fri, Dec 18 7:30 p.m. MAC Championship Ford Field, Detroit, Mich. ESPN Sat, Dec 19 Noon Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas ABC ESPN Radio Noon or 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship campus site TBD ESPN or ESPN2 4 p.m. ACC Championship Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. ABC ESPN Radio 8 p.m. American Athletic Championship campus site TBD ABC

* The Pac 12 Championship on Dec. 18 will also be available on ESPN Radio

