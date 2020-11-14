Second Round Masters Telecast Up From First Round, Peaks at 2.9 Million Viewers

ESPN’s live telecast of the second round of the 2020 Masters Tournament on Friday, Nov. 13, drew more viewers than the previous day’s first round telecast, with viewership peaking at 2.9 million between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. ET as golf stars Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were among the players on the course.

The telecast, which aired from 1–5:30 p.m. from Augusta National Golf Club, averaged 2.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast National data, an increase over the average of 2.2 million that watched Thursday’s first round telecast. Last year’s second round Masters telecast, which aired during the event’s traditional month of April and later in the day (3-7:30 p.m.), averaged 3.3 million.

On the final day of the Masters Tournament on Sunday, ESPN+ will have live feeds of Featured Groups and Featured Holes during Tournament play.

SportsCenter reports from the Masters will continue Sunday as will coverage on ESPN.com.

