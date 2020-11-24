Thanksgiving Week Features College Football Feast, Nearly Three Dozen Matchups Across ESPN Networks

College Football

Thanksgiving Week Features College Football Feast, Nearly Three Dozen Matchups Across ESPN Networks

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

With 16 AP Top 25 teams set to be showcased across ESPN networks this week, Thanksgiving week highlights some of the most-anticipated matchups of the season. On Thanksgiving Friday, ESPN and ABC boast two games with conference title game implications in the ACC and Big 12, respectively, and a longtime Pac-12 rivalry renewed under the lights in Corvallis. In total, nearly three dozen games are set for the holiday weekend, the first after Tuesday night’s initial College Football Playoff Rankings. Every game is available on the ESPN App.

No. 25 North Carolina hosts second-ranked Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Katie George on the call as the road test for the Fighting Irish carries ACC title and College Football Playoff implications. Kicking off the day on ABC are No. 15 Iowa State and No. 20 Texas at noon, as Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr. and Kris Budden announce the action in this clash between Big 12 contenders. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the 124th meeting between No. 9 Oregon and Oregon State is set for kickoff on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Shelley Smith will team up for the battle between these Oregon rivals.

Saturday’s primetime lineup sees a trio of ranked teams in action. In the SEC, LSU travels to College Station to take on No. 5 Texas A&M. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Budden will announce Tigers-Aggies on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will highlight a Big 12 battle between No. 14 Oklahoma and West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe on the call. Over on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, No. 13 Georgia travels to Columbia to take on South Carolina. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will team up for the TV call, with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones on the radio broadcast.

The 3:30 window features three Top 25 teams, including No. 19 USC hosting Colorado, with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Allison Williams announcing the action on ABC. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will call Pittsburgh at No. 4 Clemson on ESPN, which is the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week. Over on ESPN2, it’s No. 11 Northwestern at Michigan State in the midday window, with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Taylor McGregor on the call.

There are two ranked squads in the noon window on Saturday, including No. 6 Florida and No. 12 Indiana. On ESPN, the sixth-ranked Gators host Kentucky, as Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich will announce the action. Over on ESPN2, the Hoosiers host conference foe Maryland with Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Jerry Punch on the call.

Also in action Saturday is No. 7 Cincinnati, vying for a spot near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bearcats travel to Philly to take on Temple at 4 p.m. on ESPNU, with John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia calling the action.

First College Football Playoff Rankings Set for Tuesday
With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk HerbstreitJoey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. More info here.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 13 Highlights

  • Mississippi State at Ole Miss: Saturday at 4 p.m., SEC Network
    • Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
  • No. 23 Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3
  • No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Texas State: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN+

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Fri, Nov 27 Noon No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Kris Budden		 ABC
  UMass at Liberty ESPN3
  3:30 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Katie George		 ABC
  UCF at South Florida
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer		 ESPN
  7 p.m. No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Shelley Smith		 ESPN
Sat, Nov 28 Noon Penn State at Michigan
Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Paul Carcaterra		 ABC
  Kentucky at No. 6 Florida
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  Maryland at No. 12 Indiana
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Jerry Punch		 ESPN2
  NC State at Syracuse
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones		 ACC Network
  Vanderbilt at Missouri
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Taylor Davis		 SEC Network
  Georgia Southern at Georgia State ESPN3
  Ball State at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Devin Gardner		 ESPN3
  SMU at East Carolina
Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
  Bowling Green at Ohio
David Wilson, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
  Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
  1 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Akron
Anthony Lima, Jerod Cherry		 ESPN3
  UTEP at Rice ESPN3
  3 p.m. South Alabama at Arkansas State ESPN3
  No. 23 Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe ESPN3
  No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Texas State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Colorado at No. 19 USC
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Allison Williams		 ABC
  Pittsburgh at No. 4 Clemson
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
  No. 11 Northwestern at Michigan State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
  Louisville at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood		 ACC Network
  Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  7 p.m. LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden		 ESPN
  Kansas State at Baylor
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN2
  Duke at Georgia Tech ESPN3
  7:30 p.m. No. 14 Oklahoma at West Virginia
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  No. 13 Georgia at South Carolina
TV: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 SEC Network/ESPN Radio
  8 p.m. Troy at Appalachian State
Bill Roth, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  Virginia at Florida State
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George		 ACC Network
  10:30 p.m. Utah at Washington
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
Back to top button
Close