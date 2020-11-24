Thanksgiving Week Features College Football Feast, Nearly Three Dozen Matchups Across ESPN Networks

With 16 AP Top 25 teams set to be showcased across ESPN networks this week, Thanksgiving week highlights some of the most-anticipated matchups of the season. On Thanksgiving Friday, ESPN and ABC boast two games with conference title game implications in the ACC and Big 12, respectively, and a longtime Pac-12 rivalry renewed under the lights in Corvallis. In total, nearly three dozen games are set for the holiday weekend, the first after Tuesday night’s initial College Football Playoff Rankings. Every game is available on the ESPN App.

No. 25 North Carolina hosts second-ranked Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Katie George on the call as the road test for the Fighting Irish carries ACC title and College Football Playoff implications. Kicking off the day on ABC are No. 15 Iowa State and No. 20 Texas at noon, as Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr. and Kris Budden announce the action in this clash between Big 12 contenders. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the 124th meeting between No. 9 Oregon and Oregon State is set for kickoff on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Shelley Smith will team up for the battle between these Oregon rivals.

Saturday’s primetime lineup sees a trio of ranked teams in action. In the SEC, LSU travels to College Station to take on No. 5 Texas A&M. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Budden will announce Tigers-Aggies on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will highlight a Big 12 battle between No. 14 Oklahoma and West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe on the call. Over on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, No. 13 Georgia travels to Columbia to take on South Carolina. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will team up for the TV call, with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones on the radio broadcast.

The 3:30 window features three Top 25 teams, including No. 19 USC hosting Colorado, with Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Allison Williams announcing the action on ABC. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will call Pittsburgh at No. 4 Clemson on ESPN, which is the Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week. Over on ESPN2, it’s No. 11 Northwestern at Michigan State in the midday window, with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Taylor McGregor on the call.

There are two ranked squads in the noon window on Saturday, including No. 6 Florida and No. 12 Indiana. On ESPN, the sixth-ranked Gators host Kentucky, as Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich will announce the action. Over on ESPN2, the Hoosiers host conference foe Maryland with Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Jerry Punch on the call.

Also in action Saturday is No. 7 Cincinnati, vying for a spot near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bearcats travel to Philly to take on Temple at 4 p.m. on ESPNU, with John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia calling the action.

First College Football Playoff Rankings Set for Tuesday

With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. More info here.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 13 Highlights

Mississippi State at Ole Miss: Saturday at 4 p.m., SEC Network Talent: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Saturday at 4 p.m., SEC Network No. 23 Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN3 No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Texas State: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Fri, Nov 27 Noon No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas

Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Kris Budden ABC UMass at Liberty ESPN3 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Katie George ABC UCF at South Florida

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer ESPN 7 p.m. No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Shelley Smith ESPN Sat, Nov 28 Noon Penn State at Michigan

Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr., Paul Carcaterra ABC Kentucky at No. 6 Florida

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich ESPN Maryland at No. 12 Indiana

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Jerry Punch ESPN2 NC State at Syracuse

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones ACC Network Vanderbilt at Missouri

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Taylor Davis SEC Network Georgia Southern at Georgia State ESPN3 Ball State at Toledo

Michael Reghi, Devin Gardner ESPN3 SMU at East Carolina

Lincoln Rose, LaDarrin McLane ESPN+ Bowling Green at Ohio

David Wilson, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 1 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Akron

Anthony Lima, Jerod Cherry ESPN3 UTEP at Rice ESPN3 3 p.m. South Alabama at Arkansas State ESPN3 No. 23 Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe ESPN3 No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Texas State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Colorado at No. 19 USC

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Allison Williams ABC Pittsburgh at No. 4 Clemson

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath ESPN No. 11 Northwestern at Michigan State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Louisville at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood ACC Network Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 7 p.m. LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ESPN Kansas State at Baylor

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN2 Duke at Georgia Tech ESPN3 7:30 p.m. No. 14 Oklahoma at West Virginia

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ABC No. 13 Georgia at South Carolina

TV: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones SEC Network/ESPN Radio 8 p.m. Troy at Appalachian State

Bill Roth, Dustin Fox ESPNU Virginia at Florida State

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 10:30 p.m. Utah at Washington

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive