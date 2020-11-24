Top Teams Highlight ESPN’s Opening Week of Women’s College Basketball

1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor & No. 5 Louisville Featured

ESPN’s women’s basketball coverage tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with 25 televised games in the first 12 days featuring 11 of the Top 25 teams in the country including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Louisville. Games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network, and an additional 15+ matchups available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. All games will be available in the ESPN App.

Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

This year’s Feast Week line-up consists of a five-game slate featuring four ranked match-ups. Ranked teams participating include No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor, No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 16 Indiana. Games featured as part of Feast Week are as follows:

8 NC State at No. 1 South Carolina: Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2

1 South Carolina at No. 15 Iowa State: Sunday, Dec. 6, at Noon, on ESPNU

16 Indiana at No. 11 Kentucky: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m., on ESPNU

4 Baylor at No. 14 Arkansas: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., on ESPN2

13 Texas A&M vs. Texas: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2

Full SEC Network women’s basketball schedule available here.

Full Longhorn Network women’s basketball schedule available here.

ESPN’s Women’s College Basketball Schedule for Nov. 25-Dec. 7

**Schedule subject to change.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Nov. 25 Noon Longwood at Duke

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ACC Network 1 p.m. Omaha at No. 15 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. North Florida at No. 8 NC State

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network Incarnate Word at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ SMU at Texas

Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Northern Colorado at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Central Arkansas at No. 4 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Nov 27 3 p.m. Northwestern State at No. 4 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Presbyterian at Clemson

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ACC Network Sat, Nov 28 2 p.m. Central Arkansas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Houston Baptist at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 29 Noon Florida at Florida State

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson ACC Network 2 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Southern at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Texas at Texas

Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Miami (OH) at No. 22 Notre Dame

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network 4 p.m. Belmont at No. 11 Kentucky

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Wed, Dec 2 7:30 p.m. No. 15 Iowa State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8p.m. Louisiana Tech at Texas

Alex Loeb, Andrea LLoyd Longhorn Network Thu, Dec 3 6 p.m. Michigan at No. 22 Notre Dame ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe vs. No. 14 Arkansas SEC Network 7 p.m. Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

No. 8 NC State at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN2 North Alabama at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Kentucky at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Kansas at Ole Miss SEC Network Sat, Dec 5 TBD Alabama at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Dec 6 Noon Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 15 Iowa State ESPNU Oklahoma at Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. UT Arlington at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Penn State at No. 23 Syracuse ACC Network Tennessee at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Oral Roberts at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

No. 16 Indiana at No. 11 Kentucky ESPNU 6 p.m. Charlotte vs. UNC ACC Network . Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

No. 4 Baylor at No. 14 Arkansas ESPN2 8 p.m. Delaware at Pitt ACC Network Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

No. 13 Texas A&M at Texas ESPN2

-30-