Top Teams Highlight ESPN’s Opening Week of Women’s College Basketball

College Basketball - Women's

Top Teams Highlight ESPN’s Opening Week of Women’s College Basketball

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp 16 hours ago
Tampa, FL - April 7, 2019 - Amalie Arena: The Baylor University Lady Bears after winning the 2019 NCAA Women's Final Four Championship game (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
  • 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor & No. 5 Louisville Featured

ESPN’s women’s basketball coverage tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with 25 televised games in the first 12 days featuring 11 of the Top 25 teams in the country including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Louisville. Games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network, and an additional 15+ matchups available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. All games will be available in the ESPN App.

Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
This year’s Feast Week line-up consists of a five-game slate featuring four ranked match-ups. Ranked teams participating include No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor, No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 16 Indiana. Games featured as part of Feast Week are as follows:

  • 8 NC State at No. 1 South Carolina: Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2
  • 1 South Carolina at No. 15 Iowa State: Sunday, Dec. 6, at Noon, on ESPNU
  • 16 Indiana at No. 11 Kentucky: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m., on ESPNU
  • 4 Baylor at No. 14 Arkansas: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., on ESPN2
  • 13 Texas A&M vs. Texas: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2

Full SEC Network women’s basketball schedule available here.
Full Longhorn Network women’s basketball schedule available here.

ESPN’s Women’s College Basketball Schedule for Nov. 25-Dec. 7
**Schedule subject to change.

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Wed, Nov. 25 Noon Longwood at Duke
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ACC Network
1 p.m. Omaha at No. 15 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  2 p.m. North Florida at No. 8 NC State
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli		 ACC Network
Incarnate Word at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  SMU at Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd		 Longhorn Network
  7 p.m. Northern Colorado at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+
8 p.m. Central Arkansas at No. 4 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Fri, Nov 27 3 p.m. Northwestern State at No. 4 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  5 p.m. Presbyterian at Clemson
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ACC Network
Sat, Nov 28 2 p.m. Central Arkansas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+
3 p.m. Houston Baptist at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sun, Nov 29 Noon Florida at Florida State
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson		 ACC Network
  2 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich		 ACC Network
  Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Southern at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  3 p.m. North Texas at Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd  		 Longhorn Network
  4 p.m. Miami (OH) at No. 22 Notre Dame
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli		 ACC Network
  4 p.m. Belmont at No. 11 Kentucky
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck		 SEC Network
Wed, Dec 2 7:30 p.m. No. 15 Iowa State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  8p.m. Louisiana Tech at Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea LLoyd		 Longhorn Network
Thu, Dec 3 6 p.m. Michigan at No. 22 Notre Dame ACC Network
  6:30 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe vs. No. 14 Arkansas SEC Network
7 p.m. Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 8 NC State at No. 1 South Carolina		 ESPN2
North Alabama at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 11 Kentucky at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Kansas at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sat, Dec 5 TBD Alabama at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sun, Dec 6 Noon Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 15 Iowa State		 ESPNU
  Oklahoma at Georgia SEC Network
  1 p.m. UT Arlington at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  2 p.m. Penn State at No. 23 Syracuse ACC Network
  Tennessee at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  Oral Roberts at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+
4 p.m. Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 16 Indiana at No. 11 Kentucky 		ESPNU
  6 p.m. Charlotte vs. UNC ACC Network
. Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 4 Baylor at No. 14 Arkansas 		ESPN2
  8 p.m. Delaware at Pitt ACC Network
Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 13 Texas A&M at Texas 		ESPN2

 

-30-

Tags
Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp

Kimberly Elchlepp

Back to top button
Close