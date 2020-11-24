Top Teams Highlight ESPN’s Opening Week of Women’s College Basketball
- 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor & No. 5 Louisville Featured
ESPN’s women’s basketball coverage tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with 25 televised games in the first 12 days featuring 11 of the Top 25 teams in the country including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Louisville. Games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network, and an additional 15+ matchups available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. All games will be available in the ESPN App.
Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
This year’s Feast Week line-up consists of a five-game slate featuring four ranked match-ups. Ranked teams participating include No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Baylor, No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 16 Indiana. Games featured as part of Feast Week are as follows:
- 8 NC State at No. 1 South Carolina: Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2
- 1 South Carolina at No. 15 Iowa State: Sunday, Dec. 6, at Noon, on ESPNU
- 16 Indiana at No. 11 Kentucky: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m., on ESPNU
- 4 Baylor at No. 14 Arkansas: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., on ESPN2
- 13 Texas A&M vs. Texas: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2
Full SEC Network women’s basketball schedule available here.
Full Longhorn Network women’s basketball schedule available here.
ESPN’s Women’s College Basketball Schedule for Nov. 25-Dec. 7
**Schedule subject to change.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Wed, Nov. 25
|Noon
|Longwood at Duke
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|Omaha at No. 15 Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Florida at No. 8 NC State
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ACC Network
|Incarnate Word at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|SMU at Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd
|Longhorn Network
|7 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at No. 4 Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 27
|3 p.m.
|Northwestern State at No. 4 Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Clemson
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ACC Network
|Sat, Nov 28
|2 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Houston Baptist at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 29
|Noon
|Florida at Florida State
Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at Georgia Tech
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ACC Network
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Southern at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Texas at Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd
|Longhorn Network
|4 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at No. 22 Notre Dame
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|Belmont at No. 11 Kentucky
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Iowa State at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea LLoyd
|Longhorn Network
|Thu, Dec 3
|6 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 22 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Louisiana-Monroe vs. No. 14 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 8 NC State at No. 1 South Carolina
|ESPN2
|North Alabama at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Kentucky at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sat, Dec 5
|TBD
|Alabama at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 6
|Noon
|Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 15 Iowa State
|ESPNU
|Oklahoma at Georgia
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|UT Arlington at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Penn State at No. 23 Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Tennessee at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Oral Roberts at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 16 Indiana at No. 11 Kentucky
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte vs. UNC
|ACC Network
|.
|Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 4 Baylor at No. 14 Arkansas
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Delaware at Pitt
|ACC Network
|Women’s College Basketball as part of Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 13 Texas A&M at Texas
|ESPN2
