UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Features Doubleheader of Men’s and Women’s Flyweight Title Bouts Exclusively on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Both men’s and women’s flyweight titles on the line

Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET — Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET, live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Both men’s and women’s flyweight titles will be on the line as Deiveson Figueiredo enters the Octagon in the main event against Alex Perez and the women’s division champion Valentina Shevchenko, faces No. 3-ranked contender Jennifer Maia in the co-main.

Live coverage of UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ (English, Spanish). The PPV main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). On Friday, UFC Live Presented by DraftKings will air on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into the event.

Figueiredo (19-1-0) claimed the vacant UFC flyweight title in July, following a stunning performance in a rematch against Joseph Benavidez where he finished Benavidez, one of UFC’s best fighters, with a first-round submission. Figueiredo enters the Octagon with the most wins (8) and the most finishes (6) in the flyweight division, since making his UFC debut in 2017. Perez (24-5-0), who is on a three-fight winning streak – including a first-round technical knockout over perennial contender Jussier Formiga that earned him “Performance of the Night” – will look to make a statement in his first title shot.

The co-main showcases a title fight between UFC women’s flyweight champion Shevchenko (19-3-0), who remains undefeated in the flyweight division (5-0) and looks to defend her title for the fourth time, against No. 3-ranked contender, and former Invicta FC flyweight champion Maia (18-6-1).

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez content on ESPN+:

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 11/20 11:55 a.m. UFC 255 Weigh-In: Figueiredo vs. Perez ESPN+ 3 p.m. UFC 255 Pre-Show: Figueiredo vs. Perez ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Figueiredo vs. Perez ESPN2 Sat., 11/21 5:30 p.m. UFC 255 ABG Social Show ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube, Twitter 6:30 p.m. Prelims ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. Main Card ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. Post Show ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs. Alex Perez Flyweight Championship Co-Main Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight Championship Undercard Mike Perry vs. Tim Means Undercard Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo Undercard Mauricio “Shoguan” Rua vs. Paul Craig 6:30 PM Feature Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval Undercard Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright Undercard Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski Feature Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby Undercard Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden Undercard Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Undercard Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

