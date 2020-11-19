UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Features Doubleheader of Men’s and Women’s Flyweight Title Bouts Exclusively on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
Both men’s and women’s flyweight titles on the line
- Both men’s and women’s flyweight titles on the line
- Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET — Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
- Prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
- To subscribe or purchase PPV, visit espn.com/ufc
- ESPN+ available on ESPN.com or the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET, live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Both men’s and women’s flyweight titles will be on the line as Deiveson Figueiredo enters the Octagon in the main event against Alex Perez and the women’s division champion Valentina Shevchenko, faces No. 3-ranked contender Jennifer Maia in the co-main.
Live coverage of UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ (English, Spanish). The PPV main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). On Friday, UFC Live Presented by DraftKings will air on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into the event.
Figueiredo (19-1-0) claimed the vacant UFC flyweight title in July, following a stunning performance in a rematch against Joseph Benavidez where he finished Benavidez, one of UFC’s best fighters, with a first-round submission. Figueiredo enters the Octagon with the most wins (8) and the most finishes (6) in the flyweight division, since making his UFC debut in 2017. Perez (24-5-0), who is on a three-fight winning streak – including a first-round technical knockout over perennial contender Jussier Formiga that earned him “Performance of the Night” – will look to make a statement in his first title shot.
The co-main showcases a title fight between UFC women’s flyweight champion Shevchenko (19-3-0), who remains undefeated in the flyweight division (5-0) and looks to defend her title for the fourth time, against No. 3-ranked contender, and former Invicta FC flyweight champion Maia (18-6-1).
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez content on ESPN+:
- Unlocking Victory: UFC 255 — Gilbert Melendez breaks down Valentina Shevchenko’s standup game and Dominick Cruz exhibits what Jennifer Maia can do in their women’s flyweight title fight this Saturday.
- UFC 255 Embedded Go inside the lives of the fighters in the build-up to UFC 255 – Eps. 1 Eps 2 & 3
ESPN.com
- UFC 255 main event breakdown: Will Deiveson Figueiredo’s speed, power prove too much for Alex Perez?
- UFC Real or not: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes? Deiveson Figueiredo’s long reign?
- UFC 255: How the men’s flyweight division went from nearly fizzled to featured attraction
- Inside the viral knockout that made UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley ‘immortal’
- ESPN’s UFC 255 Pick’Em – play for FREE and compete for a chance to win $5,000
Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App and purchase UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez PPV.
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 11/20
|11:55 a.m.
|UFC 255 Weigh-In: Figueiredo vs. Perez
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UFC 255 Pre-Show: Figueiredo vs. Perez
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Figueiredo vs. Perez
|ESPN2
|Sat., 11/21
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC 255 ABG Social Show
|ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube, Twitter
|6:30 p.m.
|Prelims
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Main Card
|ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish)
|1 a.m.
|Post Show
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs. Alex Perez
|Flyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight Championship
|Undercard
|Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
|Undercard
|Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
|Undercard
|Mauricio “Shoguan” Rua vs. Paul Craig
|6:30 PM
|Feature
|Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
|Undercard
|Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
|Undercard
|Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
|Feature
|Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby
|Undercard
|Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
|Undercard
|Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
|Undercard
|Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov
###