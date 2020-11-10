Week 11 Showcases a Dozen Ranked Teams Across ESPN Networks, ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan

  • No. 2 Notre Dame-Boston College Set for ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan Battle on Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One
  • 34 Games Across ESPN Networks

ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage heads into Week 11 with 12 Top 25 teams set to be showcased on ESPN networks this week. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will highlight a Big Ten battle featuring No. 13 Wisconsin taking on Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call. In total, more than 30 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Tuesday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

ABC’s Saturday slate features two other Top 25 teams on the road, including No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State at noon, with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action on ABC. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will call No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College. The Fighting Irish are coming off an upset of then-No. 1 Clemson.

There are three other ranked squads in road action in the noon window on Saturday, including No. 9 Miami, No. 12 Georgia and No. 15 Coastal Carolina. On ESPN, the 12th-ranked Bulldogs travel to CoMo to match up with the Missouri Tigers, featuring Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich announcing the action. Over on ESPN2, Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Eric Wood will be on the call as the No. 9 Hurricanes take on Virginia Tech, while No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated on the season against Troy on ESPNU. John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia will be calling the action.

No. 5 Texas A&M hits the road for a mid-afternoon matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr. and Jerry Punch will be on the TV call, with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones calling the action on ESPN Radio.

In Saturday primetime on ESPN, No. 6 Florida hosts SEC West foe Arkansas at 7 p.m., with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Allison Williams teaming up for the call. On ESPN2 in primetime, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Ian Fitzsimmons will announce No. 19 SMU taking on Tulsa at 7 p.m.

In primetime on Friday night, East Carolina travels to seventh-ranked Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Rocky Boiman announcing the action.

Mid-Week MACtion Continues
The Mid-American Conference is slated for four mid-week matchups in Week 2 across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. At 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Kent State and Bowling Green are set for a showdown with Mike Couzens and Cole Cubelic announcing the action. Over on ESPN at 8 p.m., Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr and Paul Carcaterra will call Miami (OH) and Buffalo.

Wednesday boasts a MACtion doubleheader at 8 p.m., with Toledo at Western Michigan on ESPN and Central Michigan at Northern Illinois on ESPNU. Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Eric Wood will be on the call on ESPN, with Mike Corey and Rocky Boiman live on ESPNU.

College GameDay Live from the Masters
With the unique timing of the Masters being held in November, ESPN and Augusta National Golf Club are bringing two sporting event traditions together as College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set to originate from the Masters on Saturday, Nov. 14. The 11-time Emmy Award winning traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon) will emanate from the Par 3 course at Augusta National.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 11 Highlights

  • Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty: Saturday at noon, ESPN3
  • South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana: Saturday at 2 p.m., ESPN+

Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network
Tue, Nov 10 7:30 p.m. Kent State at Bowling Green
Mike Couzens, Cole Cubelic		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Miami (OH) at Buffalo
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Wed, Nov 11 8 p.m. Toledo at Western Michigan
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Eric Wood		 ESPN
  Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
Fri, Nov 13 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
Sat, Nov 14 Noon No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  No. 12 Georgia at Missouri
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Eric Wood		 ESPN2
No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Wake Forest at North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George		 ACC Network
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport		 SEC Network
Coast Guard at Merchant Marine
Dave Leno, Ken Dunek		 ESPN3
Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty ESPN3
Army at Tulane
Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen		 ESPN+
2 p.m. South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Georgia State at Appalachian State ESPN+
3 p.m. South Florida at Houston
David Saltzman, Stan Routt		 ESPN+
UTEP at UTSA ESPN+
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State ESPN3
3:30 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath		 ABC
No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee (postponed)
TV: Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr., Jerry Punch
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
Colorado at Stanford
Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Shelley Smith		 ESPN2
Memphis at Navy (postponed)
Clay Matvick, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
Louisville at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Alex Chappell		 ACC Network
Rice at Louisiana Tech ESPN3
Texas State at Georgia Southern ESPN3
7 p.m. Arkansas at No. 6 Florida
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams		 ESPN
No. 19 SMU at Tulsa
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech ESPN3
7:30 p.m. No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor		 ABC
Temple at UCF
Mike Corey, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
Florida State at NC State
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
10:30 p.m. California at Arizona State
Dave Flemming, Kirk Morrison, Kris Budden		 ESPN2

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive

