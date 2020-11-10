Week 11 Showcases a Dozen Ranked Teams Across ESPN Networks, ABC’s Saturday Night Football Features No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan
- No. 2 Notre Dame-Boston College Set for ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET
- No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan Battle on Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One
- 34 Games Across ESPN Networks
ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage heads into Week 11 with 12 Top 25 teams set to be showcased on ESPN networks this week. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will highlight a Big Ten battle featuring No. 13 Wisconsin taking on Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call. In total, more than 30 games are set for ESPN platforms beginning Tuesday, and every game is available on the ESPN App.
ABC’s Saturday slate features two other Top 25 teams on the road, including No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State at noon, with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe announcing the action on ABC. At 3:30 p.m., Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath will call No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College. The Fighting Irish are coming off an upset of then-No. 1 Clemson.
There are three other ranked squads in road action in the noon window on Saturday, including No. 9 Miami, No. 12 Georgia and No. 15 Coastal Carolina. On ESPN, the 12th-ranked Bulldogs travel to CoMo to match up with the Missouri Tigers, featuring Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich announcing the action. Over on ESPN2, Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Eric Wood will be on the call as the No. 9 Hurricanes take on Virginia Tech, while No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks to stay undefeated on the season against Troy on ESPNU. John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia will be calling the action.
No. 5 Texas A&M hits the road for a mid-afternoon matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr. and Jerry Punch will be on the TV call, with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones calling the action on ESPN Radio.
In Saturday primetime on ESPN, No. 6 Florida hosts SEC West foe Arkansas at 7 p.m., with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Allison Williams teaming up for the call. On ESPN2 in primetime, Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Ian Fitzsimmons will announce No. 19 SMU taking on Tulsa at 7 p.m.
In primetime on Friday night, East Carolina travels to seventh-ranked Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Rocky Boiman announcing the action.
Mid-Week MACtion Continues
The Mid-American Conference is slated for four mid-week matchups in Week 2 across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. At 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Kent State and Bowling Green are set for a showdown with Mike Couzens and Cole Cubelic announcing the action. Over on ESPN at 8 p.m., Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr and Paul Carcaterra will call Miami (OH) and Buffalo.
Wednesday boasts a MACtion doubleheader at 8 p.m., with Toledo at Western Michigan on ESPN and Central Michigan at Northern Illinois on ESPNU. Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Eric Wood will be on the call on ESPN, with Mike Corey and Rocky Boiman live on ESPNU.
College GameDay Live from the Masters
With the unique timing of the Masters being held in November, ESPN and Augusta National Golf Club are bringing two sporting event traditions together as College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set to originate from the Masters on Saturday, Nov. 14. The 11-time Emmy Award winning traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon) will emanate from the Par 3 course at Augusta National.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 11 Highlights
- Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty: Saturday at noon, ESPN3
- South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana: Saturday at 2 p.m., ESPN+
Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Tue, Nov 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Kent State at Bowling Green
Mike Couzens, Cole Cubelic
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at Buffalo
Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr., Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov 11
|8 p.m.
|Toledo at Western Michigan
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Eric Wood
|ESPN
|Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 13
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 14
|Noon
|No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|No. 12 Georgia at Missouri
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Eric Wood
|ESPN2
|No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Wake Forest at North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|Coast Guard at Merchant Marine
Dave Leno, Ken Dunek
|ESPN3
|Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty
|ESPN3
|Army at Tulane
Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|South Florida at Houston
David Saltzman, Stan Routt
|ESPN+
|UTEP at UTSA
|ESPN+
|Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee (postponed)
TV: Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr., Jerry Punch
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Colorado at Stanford
Beth Mowins, Rod Gilmore, Shelley Smith
|ESPN2
|Memphis at Navy (postponed)
Clay Matvick, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Louisville at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Alex Chappell
|ACC Network
|Rice at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN3
|Texas State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 6 Florida
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams
|ESPN
|No. 19 SMU at Tulsa
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN2
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
|ABC
|Temple at UCF
Mike Corey, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|Florida State at NC State
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|South Carolina at Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|California at Arizona State
Dave Flemming, Kirk Morrison, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive