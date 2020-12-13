13 Hours of New Year’s Day Coverage Highlights SEC Network’s Postseason CFB Programming

With the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide gearing up for their sixth College Football Playoff Semifinal and eight additional SEC squads participating in bowl action, SEC Network will feature nearly 30 hours of around-the-clock studio analysis and in-game reaction surrounding the College Football Playoff and SEC teams playing in the postseason. On New Year’s Day, SEC Network will have 13 hours of original College Football Playoff programming, including 11 hours straight of live coverage.

SEC Now

SEC Now kicks off the conversation on Monday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. ET with live coverage of Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s Media Day press conference, featuring Dari Nowkhah and Roman Harper on the Now desk from Charlotte. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding will also address the press with six defensive players following him: Patrick Surtain II, Dylan Moses, Christian Harris, Jordan Battle, Phil Mathis and DJ Dale.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Nowkhah and Harper will be live once again on SEC Now, providing live coverage of offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s Media Day availability as he takes the podium at 1 p.m., followed by six offensive players: Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood, John Metchie III and Miller Forristall.

On New Year’s Eve, both Saban and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will take part in the Head Coaches Virtual Press Conference. SEC Now will have live coverage of Thursday morning’s media event, hosted by Nowkhah, with timing of the press conference yet to be determined.

Throughout the coming weeks, SEC Now will highlight all nine SEC squads playing in the postseason nearly every night on SEC Network.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will double dip on New Year’s Day leading into Alabama’s CFP Semifinal appearance, providing expert SEC opinion and analysis from Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Harper from 10 a.m. – noon. A special pre-game edition of SEC Nation will air at 3 p.m. with Nowkhah, Chizik, Doering, Harper and Marty Smith sharing live updates, previews of the Crimson Tide-Fighting Irish matchup and a look at on-field warmups ahead of Alabama taking the field in Arlington.

SEC Football Final

The Friday post-game edition of SEC Football Final will follow the conclusion of the first College Football Playoff Semifinal, as Nowkhah, Harper, Gene Chizik and Chris Doering will recap all the action from Arlington, Atlanta and Orlando live from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios, with additional coverage from Smith at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One.

MegaCast Featuring Alabama Hometown Radio

The Alabama Sports Network quartet of Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson and Chris Stewart will provide the call for Alabama Hometown Radio, SEC Network’s MegaCast offering for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One. The audio call, Powered by Learfield/IMG College, will be synced up to game action. A full preview of MegaCast viewing options is available here with details surrounding ESPN’s studio coverage of the CFP and New Year’s Six announced in the coming days.

The Paul Finebaum Show

The Paul Finebaum Show will welcome a rotating cast of college football analysts, SEC legends and special guests throughout this week, including a special whiparound show, The Paul Finebaum Show Bowl Special, on New Year’s Day at noon. #FinebaumFriday will cut in to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, as well as welcome callers, CFP segments with the SEC Now crew and Smith reporting live from Arlington.

Additional Highlights

SEC Inside will give an in-depth look at the 2020 SEC Championship Game between SEC West champion Alabama and SEC East champion Florida (Friday at 8 a.m.)

SEC in 60 and SEC Featured are both Crimson Tide-centric on Friday morning leading into SEC Nation.

SEC Network social and digital will also have extensive coverage of the conference’s postseason football action. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as at SECNetwork.com.

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Dec 28 1 p.m. SEC Now: Media Days (Saban, Golding, Defense) Tue, Dec 29 1 p.m. SEC Now: Media Days (Sarkisian, Offense) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Dec 30 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now Thu, Dec 31 TBD SEC Now: Rose Bowl Game Coaches Press Conference 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 6 p.m. SEC Now Fri, Jan 1 8 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Championship Game 8:30 a.m. SEC in 60 9:30 a.m. SEC Featured 10 a.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper Noon The Paul Finebaum Show Bowl Special 3 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper 4 p.m. Alabama Hometown Radio 8 p.m. SEC Football Final

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.