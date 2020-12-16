2020 ACC Football Championship Game Coverage and More This Weekend on ACC Network

Enhanced Preview Coverage of Clemson vs. Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC Title Game

Fully-Loaded Packer and Durham Friday Morning; The Huddle Providing Pre and Postgame Coverage Saturday

The Huddle: Selection Day Special Sunday at 8 p.m.

All-ACC Teams and Individual Awards Announced on Packer and Durham, Dec. 22-23

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will provide enhanced coverage of the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game, featuring the highly anticipated matchup between five-time defending ACC Champion No. 3 Clemson vs No. 2 Notre Dame (4 p.m. ET, ABC).

The matchup marks the first time the Fighting Irish will contend for a conference championship as Notre Dame joined the ACC for the 2020 football season.

Packer and Durham

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., will have expanded coverage of the ACC Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 18. Mark Packer and Wes Durham will preview the game and have a bevy of guests, including ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The duo will also dig into the biggest stats that could be the difference in winning and losing for both teams.

The Huddle

Championship Saturday kicks off with The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, to preview the game and breakdown the match-up during its regular Saturday morning timeslot from 10 a.m. – noon. Host Jordan Cornette will be in the network’s Bristol headquarters, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will utilize their live-from-home kits, and Eric Mac Lain will be live from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Huddle returns postgame for instant analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and student-athletes at 8 p.m.

The Huddle: Selection Day Special

The quartet will be back together on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m., for a special hour-long The Huddle: Selection Day Special hosted by Cornette. The show will include breakdowns and analysis of ACC’s bowl-bound teams and matchups.

All-ACC Teams and Awards Announced on Packer and Durham

The 2020 ACC football individual awards and All-ACC Team will be announced live exclusively on Packer and Durham, Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Packer and Durham will unveil the winners of the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy (most outstanding blocker), Jim Tatum Award (top senior student-athlete) and Brian Piccolo Award (most courageous player) on December 22 at 8 a.m., followed by the All-ACC Team at 9 a.m. The ACC Players and Rookies of the Year will be announced on December 23, at 8 a.m., while the ACC Coach of the Year will be revealed at 9 a.m.

Select individual honorees will be live on the show following the announcements each morning for instant reaction.

ACCN Key Programming and Times – Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20

Date Time (ET) Program Network Fri, Dec. 18 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Sat, Dec. 19 10 a.m. The Huddle ACCN Noon CFB: Florida State at Wake Forest Chris Cotter, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood ACCN 4 p.m. CBB: Campbell at NC State Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby ACCN 4 p.m. CFB: No. 2 Notre Dame vs No. 3 Clemson

ACC Championship Game Presented by SubwayChris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor ABC 6 p.m. CBB: Buffalo at Syracuse Wes Durham, Cory Alexander ACCN 8 p.m. The Huddle ACCN 9 p.m. CBB: UCF at No. 15 Florida State Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola ACCN Sun, Dec. 20 8 p.m. The Huddle: Selection Day Special ACCN

