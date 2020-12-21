ACC Traditions, All Access The ACC Life and Packer and Durham Holiday Hangout Premiere This Week on ACC Network

Highlighting programming this week on ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, includes episodes from two original series ACC Traditions and All Access The ACC Life, as well as a festive special for the season – Packer and Durham Holiday Hangout.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina

ACC Traditions: North Carolina premieres tonight on ACCN at 7:30 p.m. ET. The half-hour program will cover the career and impact of legendary North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith and “The Carolina Family”. The show will also include interviews with Phil Ford, Antawn Jamison, Jerry Stackhouse, Tyler Hansbrough and Roy Williams.

About ACC Traditions

ACC Traditions is a series of 15, 30-minute programs produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, that focuses on the unique and rich traditions across the league’s 15 campuses, while showcasing a mix of fun, archival and new footage and interviews. Additional episodes of ACC Traditions will be announced in the coming weeks.

All Access The ACC Life

All Access The ACC Life gives a glimpse of a day in the life of ACC student-athletes, coaches, staff, parents and fans. The second installment of this 30-minute program premiering on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., features eight-time NCAA Field Hockey Champion North Carolina and 2019 ACC Volleyball Champion Pittsburgh. The Tar Heel field hockey team recently wrapped up the 2020 fall season winning its fourth straight ACC Championship and 23rd overall, while Pitt Volleyball completed its 2020 fall season ranked ninth in nation. The show includes unprecedented access into the life of these student-athletes as they balance academics, practices and competition while following safety protocols during a global pandemic.

All Access The ACC Life debuted in March of 2020 and featured the Hidlay brothers, Hayden and Trent of NC State wrestling, 2019 ACC women’s golf individual champion Emila Migliaccio of Wake Forest and Virginia Tech men’s tennis player and Corps of Cadets Ryan Kros.

Packer and Durham Holiday Hangout

Put on your ugliest holiday sweater, breakout the eggnog and join ACCN for a holiday party 2020 style on Christmas morning at 8 a.m. Hosts Mark Packer and Wes Durham don their own holiday attire and are joined by several of their ACCN friends to celebrate the season.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.