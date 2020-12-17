Capital One Becomes Presenting Sponsor of the 107th Rose Bowl Game

Building on its longtime support of college football, Capital One has secured the presenting sponsorship of the 107th Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day, as part of an agreement with ESPN. Capital One is also the title sponsor of the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The 107th Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One also serves as a host of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal, with The Granddaddy of Them All kicking off on ESPN and across ESPN networks at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 1.

“We’re honored to be presenting sponsor of the 107th Rose Bowl and cheer on two great teams in this highly anticipated game,” said Marc Mentry, Chief Brand Officer at Capital One. “Being a part of the Rose Bowl, especially when it is host to a College Football Playoff semifinal game, is a special opportunity for us to connect with fans around one of America’s most storied sporting events. While this year’s game will certainly look different than most, sports continues to be a great unifier and bright spot.”

“The Rose Bowl Game’s rich tradition makes it one of the most celebrated events of the year and one of the most-viewed games on the sports calendar,” said Rita Ferro, President, Disney Advertising Sales. “We’re excited to extend our long-standing relationship with Capital One with this year’s Rose Bowl, which promises to be even more special as host of a College Football Playoff Semifinal.”

“The Rose Bowl Game is excited to partner with Capital One as the presenting sponsor of its annual New Year’s Day matchup,” said David Eads, Pasadena Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director. “Capital One has long been a strong supporter of college athletics and they will be a valued addition to The Granddaddy of Them All.”

The teams participating in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 20 at noon on ESPN. Fans will have multiple viewing options via ESPN’s extensive MegaCast coverage, with live action across several ESPN networks and the ESPN App. Details on ESPN’s MegaCast plans will be announced in the coming days.

Capital One began its support of college sports in 2001 with their sponsorship of the Capital One Bowl (formerly the Florida Citrus Bowl). In 2014, Capital One began its title sponsorship of the Capital One Orange Bowl, becoming the official credit card and bank of the College Football Playoff. Capital One is proud to continue its sponsorship this year and the 87th annual Capital One Orange Bowl will be played on January 2, 2021.

Surrounding the college football postseason, Capital One also sponsors Capital One Bowl Mania, across all bowl games covered by ESPN. In addition to the broadcast sponsorship Capital One also sponsors the Bowl Mania contest on ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. College football fans can compete to win a share of $25,000 in total prizes and a trip for two to the 2021-22 CFP National Championship Game in Indianapolis. Participants pick the winner of 36 College Football Bowl Games straight up or ranked by confidence 1-36, with 1 as the least confident pick.

An NCAA Corporate Champion, Capital One awards the Capital One Cup, which recognizes on-field success across a variety of men’s and women’s Division I college sports. To date, Capital One has proudly donated over $4M to Capital One Cup student athlete scholarships.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America’s New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® and the Rose Bowl Game® and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association drive the success of these annual events. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.