College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Originates from No. 18 Coastal Carolina For First Time Ever Ahead of the Chanticleers’ Top-20 Matchup Against No. 13 BYU Cougars

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set for its 13th road show of the 2020 season, originating from Conway, S.C., ahead of a top-20 matchup between No. 18 Coastal Carolina and No. 13 BYU. The three-hour traveling pregame show (9 a.m. – noon ET) will emanate from Brooks Stadium, airing on ESPN and ESPNU as it does every Saturday throughout the season.

The 11-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, with Lee Corso joining the show live from his home. Additional contributors throughout the season include Jen Lada, Pat McAfee, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski.

The show precedes a full slate of action across ESPN networks, beginning at noon. No. 18 Coastal Carolina and No. 13 BYU will kick off at 5:30 p.m., on ESPNU.

Show Highlights

The First: Last week Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history becoming the first woman to compete in a Power 5 conference game. Her journey from goalkeeper to field goal kicker is one of timing, circumstance and the courage to say yes. Reporter: Jen Lada

Meet the Chanticleers: Until this season, nobody knew a Chanticleer from a chandelier. But the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, picked by its conference coaches to finish dead last in the Sun Belt, are undefeated, ranked for the first time ever, and having more fun than anybody in college football. Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski

Live pregame coverage from No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State (noon, ABC) as the Buckeyes face the Spartans without head coach Ryan Day

Corso Facts

Lee Corso is 11-0 in headgear picks this year and has won 12 straight headgear picks dating back to last year There has been just one upset in the stretch – Notre Dame over Clemson

Regardless of which team Corso picks, it will be the 62nd different headgear he has worn at the end of GameDay

Stats from ‘The Bear’

This is road show No. 398 and will be headgear pick No. 361

Seventy-seven different schools and 92 different cities have now hosted GameDay

Coastal Carolina marks the sixth first-time site GameDay has originated from in its last 24 shows

This is the first time a team from the Sun Belt Conference has been featured on GameDay

