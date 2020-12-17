ESPN Cover Story: Stefon Diggs Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Stefon Diggs’s emergence this season as arguably the NFL’s top pass-catcher was born out of his discovery that apparently Buffalo is the place where a sharp-witted, fashion-loving wide receiver has finally found home. After spending the first five years of his career in Minnesota, by this offseason, Diggs was “in a dark, dark place and desperate for a change. Even after his historic “Minneapolis Miracle” catch — the out-of-nowhere, game-winning, 61-yard touchdown to help the Vikings beat the Saints in the 2018 playoffs – he felt like the Vikings didn’t believe in him. But now, after the trade that changed his life and now in Buffalo, Diggs feels like he belongs – and he is a centerpiece of the offense that has Bills on the cusp of their first AFC East title in 25 years.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Sam Borden spoke with Diggs about self direction, self-evaluation and waiting to have his full experience with the Bills Mafia.

