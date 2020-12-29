ESPN Events and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment Cancel Mercari Texas Bowl 

Due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests and other circumstances within the TCU football program, the 2020 Mercari Texas Bowl has been canceled.

“While we are disappointed in canceling this year’s game, we look forward to hosting both the Texas Kickoff and Texas Bowl next season,” said David Fletcher, executive director. “We appreciate everyone’s support, including our new title sponsor, Mercari.”

Tickets that were purchased for the game originally scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston will be refunded and processed by the outlet it was purchased through, including Lone Star Sports & Entertainment and Ticketmaster.

