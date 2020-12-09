ESPN Major League Baseball Coverage Highlights for December 9-15

ESPN is providing ongoing Major League Baseball coverage, including breaking news and reports surrounding the 2020 virtual Baseball Winter Meetings. Digital content includes daily columns and video updates, while ESPN MLB reporters will provide updates on news and information platforms, including SportsCenter.

ESPN’s roster of MLB Insiders, including Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Joon Lee, David Schoenfield, Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez and Jesse Rogers, look back to previous Baseball Winter Meetings to share untold stories from the lobby on ESPN.com. The team dives into the biggest-ever Baseball Winter Meetings move, their personal favorites and the wildest rumors they’ve ever heard in the lobby – the epicenter of activity for the Baseball Winter Meetings.

Today on ESPN+, ESPN Senior MLB Insider and Sunday Night Baseball reporter Buster Olney offers his take on why the Cleveland Indians should trade star Francisco Lindor. Thursday, Schoenfield expands on MLB offseason dominoes that have yet to fall, and could come together depending on which star signs with a team first.

MLB Players Cup on ESPN2

In conjunction with the annual V Week for Cancer Research, 16 MLB players including Trea Turner, Lucas Giolito, Brett Phillips, Cody Reed, Gavin Lux and Kyle Tucker participated in the ““MLB Players Cup featuring Fortnite,” a tournament of Epic Games digital streams featuring Fortnite. The players competed for a share of a $300,000 prize pool for charities of their choice, including The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, there will be a two-hour recap special with ESPN host Clinton Yates providing commentary and conducting player interviews.

