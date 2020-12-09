ESPN Offers Extensive Stevenson vs. Clary Fight Week Programming

Main event: Live and Exclusive at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Undercards: Live and exclusive at 7 p.m. ET, Streaming on ESPN+

Super Middleweight Sensation Edgar Berlanga Chases 16th Consecutive First-Round KO

Some of boxing’s future stars take center stage to close out the year in an action-packed Top Rank on ESPN tripleheader this Saturday, December 12 live from MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Shakur Stevenson, the undefeated former featherweight world champion and one of the top under 25 boxers in the world, returns to the ring to face Toka Kahn Clary in the 10-round junior lightweight main event. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with undercard action on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The Stevenson-Clary main event card airs on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET.

The co-main will feature a lightweight clash between Felix Verdejo and Masayoshi Nakatani, and in a special feature that will open the linear coverage, 23-year-old super middleweight Edgar Berlanga will chase his 16th consecutive first-round knockout in an eight-round showdown against Ulises Sierra.

Calling the action for ESPN from site will be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), former #1 pound-for-pound two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward (analyst), and former two-division world titleholder Tim Bradley (analyst). The on-location desk team will feature analysis from Bernardo Osuna and Mark Kriegel.

Fight week coverage includes:

SportsCenter segments : segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program from Las Vegas

: segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program from Las Vegas Stevenson vs. Clary Final Press Conference (Thur., at 3:00 p.m. ET, live on the ESPN App, ESPN’s YouTube and ESPN Twitter)

(Thur., at 3:00 p.m. ET, live on the ESPN App, ESPN’s YouTube and ESPN Twitter) Stevenson vs. Clary Official Weigh-In: (Fri at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2): Joe Tessitore, Andre Ward, Tim Bradley, Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna reporting live from site

(Fri at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2): Joe Tessitore, Andre Ward, Tim Bradley, Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna reporting live from site Max on Boxing Weigh in Special (Fri, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2): ESPN’s boxing series hosted by Max Kellerman airing live following the weigh-in, which will include 1-1 interviews with Stevenson and Berlanga.

Real or not: Shakur Stevenson will face Miguel Berchelt for the WBC junior lightweight title in his next fight

Ringside seat (Friday)

Schedule of Live Stevenson vs. Clary Content on ESPN Platforms (All Times ET)

Thur., 12/10 3 p.m. Stevenson vs. Clary Final Press Conference (LIVE) ESPN App, ESPN’s YouTube Channel, ESPN on Twitter Fri., 12/11 4:30 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Stevenson vs. Clary Weigh-In Special (LIVE) ESPN2 5:00 p.m. Max on Boxing: Stevenson vs. Clary Weigh-In Special (LIVE) ESPN2 Sat., 12/12 7:00 p.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Stevenson vs. Clary (Undercard) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 10:00 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Stevenson vs. Clary (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes

