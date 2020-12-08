ESPN’s Coverage of 2021 SEC Gymnastics Flips into Action on January 8
ESPN continues to provide expansive coverage of Southeastern Conference gymnastics with nearly 40 hours of action airing across ESPN networks in 2021. ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network will televise 19 live meets throughout the 2021 regular season, and SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” gymnastics series continues with eight weeks of elite matchups from around the conference.
Coverage across ESPN networks flips into action on Friday, Jan. 8 with a tripleheader on SEC Network and ESPNU. Missouri and Georgia are set for the first televised meet of 2021 with a 7 p.m. ET start on SEC Network, immediately followed by Arkansas at LSU on SECN. At 9 p.m. on ESPNU, Kentucky travels to Alabama.
There are two additional tripleheader Fridays across ESPN networks as part of SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” series, including Friday, Jan. 29 and Friday, Feb. 12.
Defending SEC regular season champion Florida begins its title defense with a Sunday, Jan. 17 meet against rival Georgia on ESPN2, and the Gators close out the regular season on Friday, March 5, at Alabama. The conference boasted 16 WGCA All-Americans in 2020 and the league returns several stars from last season, including Florida’s Trinity Thomas and Kiya Johnson of LSU.
SEC Network closes out the season with the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 20. The championship will be carried live with coverage of the afternoon session at 3:30 p.m. and the evening session at 8 p.m.
Additional gymnastics scheduling updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Meet
|Network
|Fri, Jan 8
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Georgia
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at LSU
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at Alabama
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan 15
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Jan 17
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|ESPN2 (tape delay)
|Fri, Jan 22
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Missouri
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Fri, Jan 29
|5 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Florida
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Fri, Feb 12
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at LSU
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Fri, Feb 19
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 21
|6 p.m.
|LSU at Alabama
|ESPN2 (tape delay)
|Fri, Feb 26
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sat, Feb 27
|12:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Arkansas
|ESPNU (tape delay)
|Fri, Mar 5
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Georgia
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Florida at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sat, Mar 20
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC Championship (Afternoon Session)
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|SEC Championship (Evening Session)
|SEC Network