ESPN’s Coverage of 2021 SEC Gymnastics Flips into Action on January 8

ESPN continues to provide expansive coverage of Southeastern Conference gymnastics with nearly 40 hours of action airing across ESPN networks in 2021. ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network will televise 19 live meets throughout the 2021 regular season, and SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” gymnastics series continues with eight weeks of elite matchups from around the conference.

Coverage across ESPN networks flips into action on Friday, Jan. 8 with a tripleheader on SEC Network and ESPNU. Missouri and Georgia are set for the first televised meet of 2021 with a 7 p.m. ET start on SEC Network, immediately followed by Arkansas at LSU on SECN. At 9 p.m. on ESPNU, Kentucky travels to Alabama.

There are two additional tripleheader Fridays across ESPN networks as part of SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” series, including Friday, Jan. 29 and Friday, Feb. 12.

Defending SEC regular season champion Florida begins its title defense with a Sunday, Jan. 17 meet against rival Georgia on ESPN2, and the Gators close out the regular season on Friday, March 5, at Alabama. The conference boasted 16 WGCA All-Americans in 2020 and the league returns several stars from last season, including Florida’s Trinity Thomas and Kiya Johnson of LSU.

SEC Network closes out the season with the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 20. The championship will be carried live with coverage of the afternoon session at 3:30 p.m. and the evening session at 8 p.m.

Additional gymnastics scheduling updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.