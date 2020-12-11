ESPN’s NBA Preseason Coverage Begins Tonight with Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

ESPN will nationally televise five 2020 NBA preseason games, beginning tonight, Dec. 11, as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with analyst Richard Jefferson from their homes.

A special pregame edition of The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show, will lead into game coverage at 10 p.m. with journalist and host Rachel Nichols and analysts Paul Pierce and David Fizdale.

On Sunday, Dec. 13 the defending Champion Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers take the court in Staples Center for the first time since March for a preseason matchup. Game coverage begins at 8:30 p.m., with play-by-play commentator Mike Breen and analyst Mark Jackson calling the action from their homes.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Fri, Dec. 11 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson Sun, Dec. 13 8:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mike Breen, Mark Jackson

