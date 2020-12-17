ESPN’s NBA Preseason Coverage Continues Tonight at 9 p.m. ET with Warriors vs. Kings

This week’s ESPN NBA preseason coverage tips off tonight, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. ET when the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson will call tonight’s matchup from their homes.

On Friday, Dec. 18, beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, the Brooklyn Nets, starring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, visit the Boston Celtics, starring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones, analyst Doris Burke and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth will be on site in Boston to call the action. At 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Dave Pasch will provide game commentary from Phoenix with Jeff Van Gundy providing analysis from home. Jorge Sedano will report live from PHX Arena.

NBA Countdown, ESPN’s NBA pregame show, will lead into Friday’s game coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with host Maria Taylor, analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Thu, Dec. 17 9 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Dec. 18 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Dec. 18 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App

