ESPN’s Week 15 Coverage Captures Conference Clashes in Regular Season CFB Finales
Editor’s Note: Updated at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8
The final week of the regular season is in view, with ESPN networks set to showcase more than a dozen CFP ranked teams in Week 15, including a Top 25 showdown. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will call No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. In total, more than 30 matchups are slated for Week 15 across ESPN networks, and every game is available on the ESPN App.
No. 20 USC can clinch a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win over crosstown rival, UCLA, on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Allison Williams will be on the call at 7:30 p.m. On ABC in the noon window, West Virginia plays host to No. 11 Oklahoma, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich commentating.
A trio of ranked teams join the 11th-ranked Sooners at noon across ESPN networks, including top-ranked Alabama, No. 8 Georgia and No. 14 Northwestern. On ESPN, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will be on the call as the No. 1 Crimson Tide travel to SEC West foe Arkansas. The 14th-ranked Wildcats play host to Illinois in a Big Ten battle on ESPN2. Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr. and Taylor McGregor will be announcing the action. Missouri, coming off a thriller in CoMo last weekend, hosts the No. 8 Bulldogs on SEC Network at noon, with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Lauren Sisler commentating.
In primetime, No. 6 Florida hosts 2019 national champion LSU on ESPN at 7 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Todd McShay announcing the action from the Swamp. Also at 7 p.m., No. 15 Oklahoma State travels to take on Big 12 rival Baylor on ESPNU, with Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman on the call.
In the late night window, No. 13 BYU welcomes San Diego State on ESPN2 at 10 p.m., with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony calling the action from Provo as the Cougars look to reach 10 wins.
Third College Football Playoff Rankings Set for Tuesday
With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.
Additional ESPN Networks – Week 15 Highlights
- Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State: Saturday at Noon, ESPN Radio
- Talent: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
- No. 18 Coastal Carolina at Troy: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN+
Additional college football updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Talent
|Network
|Fri, Dec 11
|6 p.m.
|North Texas vs. UTEP
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Arizona State at Arizona
Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 12
|Noon
|No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern
Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr., Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Wake Forest at Louisville
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|No. 8 Georgia at Missouri
Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network
|Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State
Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
|ESPN Radio
|Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN3
|Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green
|ESPN3
|Ohio at Kent State
|ESPN3
|Western Michigan at Ball State
|ESPN+
|Houston at Memphis
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|UAB at Rice
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Toledo
|ESPN3
|Incarnate Word at Arkansas State
|ESPN3
|No. 18 Coastal Carolina at Troy
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
|ABC
|Michigan State at Penn State
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Texas at Kansas
Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 24 Tulsa
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN2
|Duke at Florida State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood
|ACC Network
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|LSU at No. 6 Florida
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay
|ESPN
|No. 15 Oklahoma State at Baylor
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 20 USC at UCLA
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Allison Williams
|ABC
|Auburn at Mississippi State
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George
|ACC Network
|10 p.m.
|San Diego State at No. 13 BYU
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Oregon State
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
Note: Not all digital games are exclusive | Rankings listed are Dec. 1 College Football Playoff Top 25