ESPN’s Week 15 Coverage Captures Conference Clashes in Regular Season CFB Finales

Editor’s Note: Updated at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8

The final week of the regular season is in view, with ESPN networks set to showcase more than a dozen CFP ranked teams in Week 15, including a Top 25 showdown. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will call No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. In total, more than 30 matchups are slated for Week 15 across ESPN networks, and every game is available on the ESPN App.

No. 20 USC can clinch a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win over crosstown rival, UCLA, on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Allison Williams will be on the call at 7:30 p.m. On ABC in the noon window, West Virginia plays host to No. 11 Oklahoma, with Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich commentating.

A trio of ranked teams join the 11th-ranked Sooners at noon across ESPN networks, including top-ranked Alabama, No. 8 Georgia and No. 14 Northwestern. On ESPN, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will be on the call as the No. 1 Crimson Tide travel to SEC West foe Arkansas. The 14th-ranked Wildcats play host to Illinois in a Big Ten battle on ESPN2. Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr. and Taylor McGregor will be announcing the action. Missouri, coming off a thriller in CoMo last weekend, hosts the No. 8 Bulldogs on SEC Network at noon, with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Lauren Sisler commentating.

In primetime, No. 6 Florida hosts 2019 national champion LSU on ESPN at 7 p.m., with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Todd McShay announcing the action from the Swamp. Also at 7 p.m., No. 15 Oklahoma State travels to take on Big 12 rival Baylor on ESPNU, with Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman on the call.

In the late night window, No. 13 BYU welcomes San Diego State on ESPN2 at 10 p.m., with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony calling the action from Provo as the Cougars look to reach 10 wins.

Third College Football Playoff Rankings Set for Tuesday

With the postseason looming and the question of “Who’s In?” on the minds of teams and fans alike, ESPN ushers in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season with College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack.

Additional ESPN Networks – Week 15 Highlights

Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State: Saturday at Noon, ESPN Radio Talent: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

Saturday at Noon, ESPN Radio No. 18 Coastal Carolina at Troy: Saturday at 3 p.m., ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Game/Talent Network Fri, Dec 11 6 p.m. North Texas vs. UTEP ESPN3 7 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona

Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Stormy Buonantony ESPN Sat, Dec 12 Noon No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich ABC No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ESPN Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern

Kevin Brown, Mike Golic Sr., Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Wake Forest at Louisville

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris ACC Network No. 8 Georgia at Missouri

Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lauren Sisler SEC Network Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State

Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones ESPN Radio Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan ESPN3 Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green ESPN3 Ohio at Kent State ESPN3 Western Michigan at Ball State ESPN+ Houston at Memphis ESPN+ 1 p.m. UAB at Rice ESPN3 3 p.m. Central Michigan at Toledo ESPN3 Incarnate Word at Arkansas State ESPN3 No. 18 Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor ABC Michigan State at Penn State

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Texas at Kansas

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 24 Tulsa

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN2 Duke at Florida State

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Eric Wood ACC Network Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dawn Davenport SEC Network 6 p.m. Appalachian State at Georgia Southern ESPN3 7 p.m. LSU at No. 6 Florida

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay ESPN No. 15 Oklahoma State at Baylor

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPNU 7:30 p.m. No. 20 USC at UCLA

Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Allison Williams ABC Auburn at Mississippi State

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George ACC Network 10 p.m. San Diego State at No. 13 BYU

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Stanford at Oregon State

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU

Note: Not all digital games are exclusive | Rankings listed are Dec. 1 College Football Playoff Top 25