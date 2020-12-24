NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Join Rachel Nichols Today on ESPN’s The Jump at 2:30 P.M. ET

BasketballNBA

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Join Rachel Nichols Today on ESPN’s The Jump at 2:30 P.M. ET

Plus, Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Dončić Joins Nichols for a One-on-One Interview to Air on Christmas Day

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will join ESPN journalist and host Rachel Nichols for a one-on-one interview during the opening segment of today’s edition of The Jump. The show airs on ESPN at a special start time of 2:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Additionally, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić will appear with Nichols for a special one-on-one interview to air during ESPN and ABC’s daylong NBA Christmas Day coverage this Friday. More coverage details are available on ESPN Press Room.

Commissioner Silver and Dončić are the latest in a long line of recent high-profile NBA and celebrity interviews conducted by Nichols that have taken place on The Jump and other ESPN platforms. The content is available to watch on ESPN’s YouTube platform.

To watch:

-30-

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men’s pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties. I’m a Jersey City, NJ native, so I cheer for all New York sports and athletes, win or lose. I began my sports career as a small forward for JCPS #9’s elementary basketball team, and then years later gave up my hoop dreams (sort of) to work as the Public Relations Coordinator for the New York Knicks. Prior to working in sports, I briefly worked as an intern turned production assistant for the Wendy Williams Show. I earned a B.A. in Communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Matthew, and later attended New York University to earn a M.S. in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. I am excited to continue my sports journey with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the sports industry.
