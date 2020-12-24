NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Join Rachel Nichols Today on ESPN’s The Jump at 2:30 P.M. ET

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will join ESPN journalist and host Rachel Nichols for a one-on-one interview during the opening segment of today’s edition of The Jump. The show airs on ESPN at a special start time of 2:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Additionally, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić will appear with Nichols for a special one-on-one interview to air during ESPN and ABC’s daylong NBA Christmas Day coverage this Friday. More coverage details are available on ESPN Press Room.

Commissioner Silver and Dončić are the latest in a long line of recent high-profile NBA and celebrity interviews conducted by Nichols that have taken place on The Jump and other ESPN platforms. The content is available to watch on ESPN’s YouTube platform.

