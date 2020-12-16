SEC Network Set for Wall-to-Wall Studio Coverage of 2020 SEC Championship Game

SEC Network’s programming surrounding the 2020 SEC Championship Game includes more than a dozen hours of analysis, interviews, features and more, originating from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with additional coverage live from the SEC Network studios in Charlotte.

Coverage begins Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with SEC Now: Head Coaches’ Press Conferences, hosted by Peter Burns. On Friday, Paul Finebaum kicks off SEC Championship Game coverage on #FinebaumFriday with The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, which will originate from Charlotte. Featured #FinebaumFriday guests include former Gator great Steve Spurrier and former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings, the first two coaches to lead their teams to the SEC Championship Game in 1992.

SEC Now: The Championship Coaches Presented by Regions is up next at 7 p.m., as viewers hear from Florida head coach Dan Mullen and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, hosted by Laura Rutledge. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance will close out Friday’s SEC Championship Game programming at 7:30 p.m., with Dari Nowkhah anchoring the evening coverage with Gene Chizik from Charlotte. Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper will contribute from Atlanta.

Championship Saturday kicks off with Marty & McGee at 7 a.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will team up to start Saturday’s festivities on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. At 9:30 a.m., Alyssa Lang brings viewers Out Of Pocket as they gear up for game day on SECN.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will have two on-site shows Saturday, first at 10 a.m. for the traditional two-hour preview of all the storylines and headlines from a jam-packed day in the SEC. For the first time in the 2020 season, Rutledge will navigate game-day discussions in person with Tebow, Rodgers and Harper. The Nation crew returns at 6:30 p.m. for a 90 minute pre-game show from MBS leading into the SEC Championship Game at 8 p.m.

SEC Network has viewers covered post-game with Nowkhah, Chizik and Chris Doering taking over for trophy ceremony coverage immediately following the final whistle. Rutledge will return to the desk for SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at 11:15 p.m., joined by Tebow, Rodgers and Harper.

SEC Network social and digital will also have extensive SEC Championship Game coverage. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as at SECNetwork.com.

Date Time (ET) Programming Thu, Dec 17 1 p.m. SEC Now: Head Coaches’ Press Conferences Fri, Dec 18 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville 7 p.m. SEC Now: The Championship Coaches Presented by Regions 7:30 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance Sat, Dec 19 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 9:30 a.m. Out Of Pocket 10 a.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper 6:30 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper 11:15 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.