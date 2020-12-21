Spend the Holidays with SEC Network

24-25 Schedule Features Fan Favorite Yule Log, SEC Storied and Saturdays in the South

SEC Network will continue its holiday tradition and return the SEC Network Yule Log on Christmas morning from 6-10 a.m. ET. The morning will be filled with both Christmas carols and collegiate cheer, as a playlist of Southeastern Conference school fight songs and holiday music accompany a cozy fireplace surrounded by your favorite SEC Network personalities.

Sing along with Marcus, Greg and Peter, open presents with Dari, snack on cookies with Paul, and enjoy the warmth of spending the day with your SEC Network family around a festive fire.

The 14 fight songs featured on the SEC Network Yule Log are:

Yea Alabama

Arkansas Fight

War Eagle (Auburn)

Orange & Blue (Florida)

Glory, Glory (Georgia)

On! On! U of K (Kentucky)

Fight for LSU

Hail State (Mississippi State)

Forward Rebels (Ole Miss)

Fight, Tiger (Missouri)

Step to the Rear (South Carolina)

Down the Field (Tennessee)

Aggie War Hymn (Texas A&M)

Dynamite (Vanderbilt)

Airing as a part of the network’s two-day holiday programming lineup are marathons of SEC Network staples SEC Storied and Saturdays In the South: A History of SEC Football.

Date Time (ET) Programming Thu, Dec 24 10 a.m. SEC Storied: Abby Head on 11 a.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones Noon SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie presented by Cooper Tire 1 p.m. SEC Storied: The Rebel Presented by Dr Pepper 2 p.m. SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale 3 p.m. SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt 4 p.m. SEC Storied: No Experience Required 5 p.m. SEC Storied: The All-American Cuban Comet 6 p.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 7 p.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 8 p.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 9:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Believer 11 p.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story Fri, Dec 25 Midnight SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A 1 a.m. SEC Storied: Tigers United 2 a.m. SEC Storied: Repeat After Us Presented by Chick-fil-A 3 a.m. SEC Storied: King George Presented by Chick-fil-A 4 a.m. SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas 5 a.m. SEC Storied: By Grantland Rice Presented by Chick-fil-A 6 a.m. SEC Network Yule Log 8 a.m. SEC Network Yule Log 10 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank 1 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 2:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank 5:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Eight: 2010-2019 Presented by Regions Bank 10 p.m. SEC Storied: No Experience Required 11 p.m. SEC Storied: The All-American Cuban Comet

-30-