UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori December 5 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
Main event features middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori takes place this Saturday, December 5, at 10 p.m. ET, live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Fight Night is headlined by a matchup between middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson (No. 4) and Marvin Vettori (No. 13). The card also features a light heavyweight division clash between Ovince Saint Preux (No. 15) and Jamahal Hill.
Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English, Spanish). The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori.
Hermansson enters the Octagon having won four of his last five fights, most recently defeating Kelvin Gastelum in July. Vettori, who is stepping in on short notice to replace Kevin Holland, will look to continue his fast ascent up the ranks and establish a possible path into championship contention. The co-main will feature a bout between UFC veteran Ovince Saint Preux squaring off against Contender Series graduate Jamahal Hill.
UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV Saturday, December 12, at 10 p.m. ET. The final UFC® Pay-Per-View of the year promises to be an historic one, as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks to set the record for fastest consecutive UFC title defenses when he faces No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Moreno.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 12/4
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Hermansson vs. Vettori
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Hermansson vs. Vettori
|ESPN+
|Sat., 12/5
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Prelims
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Main Card
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|1:00 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Hermansson vs. Vettori *
|ESPN+
* Immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori
|Co-Main
|Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill
|Undercard
|Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes
|Undercard
|Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos
|Undercard
|Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan
|Undercard
|Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev
|7:00 PM
|Undercard
|Louis Smolka vs. Jose Quinonez
|Undercard
|Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt
|Undercard
|Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
|Undercard
|Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson
|Undercard
|Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier
