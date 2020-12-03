UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori December 5 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main event features middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

To subscribe or purchase PPV, visit com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori takes place this Saturday, December 5, at 10 p.m. ET, live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Fight Night is headlined by a matchup between middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson (No. 4) and Marvin Vettori (No. 13). The card also features a light heavyweight division clash between Ovince Saint Preux (No. 15) and Jamahal Hill.

Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English, Spanish). The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori.

Hermansson enters the Octagon having won four of his last five fights, most recently defeating Kelvin Gastelum in July. Vettori, who is stepping in on short notice to replace Kevin Holland, will look to continue his fast ascent up the ranks and establish a possible path into championship contention. The co-main will feature a bout between UFC veteran Ovince Saint Preux squaring off against Contender Series graduate Jamahal Hill.

ESPN.com:

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV Saturday, December 12, at 10 p.m. ET. The final UFC® Pay-Per-View of the year promises to be an historic one, as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks to set the record for fastest consecutive UFC title defenses when he faces No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Moreno.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices, for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 12/4 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Hermansson vs. Vettori ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Hermansson vs. Vettori ESPN+ Sat., 12/5 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Prelims ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Main Card ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 1:00 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Hermansson vs. Vettori * ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori Co-Main Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill Undercard Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes Undercard Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos Undercard Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan Undercard Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev 7:00 PM Undercard Louis Smolka vs. Jose Quinonez Undercard Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt Undercard Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden Undercard Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson Undercard Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

A

# # #