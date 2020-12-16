UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal December 19 Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal takes place this Saturday, December 19, at 4 p.m. ET, live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Fight Night is headlined by a matchup between standout welterweight fighters Stephen Thompson (No. 5) and Geoff Neal (No. 11). A former two-time challenger, Thompson is making his first appearance since November 2019, while Neal is coming in on a seven-fight win streak. The card also features former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (No. 7) taking on Marlon Vera (No. 15) in a bantamweight brawl.

Live coverage begins with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET, all exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. On Friday, UFC Live will air on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m., providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 12/18 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Thompson vs. Neal ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Pre-Show: Thompson vs. Neal ESPN+ Sat., 12/19 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal (Main Card) ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal Post Show ESPN+

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal Co-Main Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera Undercard Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams Undercard Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font Undercard Gillan Robertson vs. Taila Santos Undercard Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy 4:00 PM Feature Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono Undercard Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad Undercard Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula Undercard Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo Undercard Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez Undercard Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett Undercard Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden Undercard Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

