VanDerveer Inches Closer to History as No. 1 Stanford Women’s Basketball Tips Off on ESPN2, Tuesday, Dec. 15

Cardinals Face Pacific; Head Coach Looks for Career Win No. 1099

On Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, the top-ranked Stanford women’s basketball team will take on Pacific in what could be a record-breaking game for Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer.

If Stanford wins its matchup against Cal on Sunday and takes the victory on Tuesday against Pacific, that would mark the 1099th career win for VanDerveer, making her women’s college basketball’s all-time wins leader. The record is currently held by the legendary Pat Summitt at 1098 wins.

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call on ESPN2. Mowins was also on the call for Summitt’s final game as Tennessee’s head coach on March 26, 2012.

