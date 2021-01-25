ESPN Announces Next Slate of Games in the 2021 High School Basketball Showcase; Coverage on ESPNU and ESPN3

ESPN continues its coverage of elite high school basketball with two more GEICO High School Basketball Showcase games on ESPNU, as well as eight games on ESPN3, as part of ESPN High School Basketball presented by the US Marines. The nine boys games feature six teams ranked in the ESPN High School Basketball Top 25, and 22 ranked players, including two top-10 ranked seniors and three top-10 ranked juniors.

The Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament will host ten games over three days featuring teams from the newly formed National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC): January 30, February 5 and 6. The event Includes a rematch of the top five  matchup between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian Academy on January 9, where Montverde Academy prevailed 58-52.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sat, Jan 30 1:00 p.m. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 10 AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) ESPN3
Sat, Jan 30 3:00 p.m. No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN3
Sat, Jan 30 5:00 p.m. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN3
Sat, Jan 30 7:00 p.m. Girls: Winter Haven (Fla.) vs. No. 5 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN3
Fri, Feb 5 3:00 p.m. No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPNU
Fri, Feb 5 5:00 p.m. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPNU
Fri, Feb 5 7:00 p.m. Calvary Christian (Fla.) vs. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN3
Sat, Feb 6 2:00 p.m. Calvary Christian (Fla.) vs. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) ESPN3
Sat, Feb 6 4:00 p.m. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN3
Sat, Feb 6 6:00 p.m. No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN3

*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time

ESPN 100 Recruits (Class of 2021):

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment
7 Caleb Houstan SF Montverde Academy Michigan
10 Kennedy Chandler PG Sunrise Christian Tennessee
20 Kendall Brown SF Sunrise Christian Baylor
23 Langston Love SG Montverde Academy Baylor
28 Nolan Hickman PG Wasatch Academy Kentucky
31 Zach Clemence C Sunrise Christian Kansas
34 TyTy Washington PG AZ Compass Prep Creighton
44 DaRon Holmes C AZ Compass Prep Dayton
63 Jaden Akins PG Sunrise Christian Michigan State

ESPN 60 Recruits (Class of 2022)

Rank Player Position High School
2 Jalen Duren C Montverde Academy
6 Dariq Whitehead SG Montverde Academy
10 M.J. Rice SF Oak Hill
17 Sadraque Nganga PF AZ Compass Prep
21 Gradey Dick SG Sunrise Christian
22 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Montverde Academy
29 Vincent Iwuchukwu C La Lumiere
33 Rickie Isaacs PG Wasatch Academy
38 Justice Williams SG Montverde Academy
50 Malik Reneau C Montverde Academy
54 Roddy Gayle Jr. SF Wasatch Academy
59 J.J. Starling PG La Lumiere

ESPN 25 Recruits (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School
20 Sam Walters PF Montverde Academy

*Fan and media attendance will be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

-30-

Who’s Next:
For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase and for media credential requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]  or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp

