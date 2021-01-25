ESPN Announces Next Slate of Games in the 2021 High School Basketball Showcase; Coverage on ESPNU and ESPN3
ESPN continues its coverage of elite high school basketball with two more GEICO High School Basketball Showcase games on ESPNU, as well as eight games on ESPN3, as part of ESPN High School Basketball presented by the US Marines. The nine boys games feature six teams ranked in the ESPN High School Basketball Top 25, and 22 ranked players, including two top-10 ranked seniors and three top-10 ranked juniors.
The Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament will host ten games over three days featuring teams from the newly formed National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC): January 30, February 5 and 6. The event Includes a rematch of the top five matchup between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian Academy on January 9, where Montverde Academy prevailed 58-52.
Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, Jan 30
|1:00 p.m.
|No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 10 AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
|ESPN3
|Sat, Jan 30
|3:00 p.m.
|No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.)
|ESPN3
|Sat, Jan 30
|5:00 p.m.
|No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|ESPN3
|Sat, Jan 30
|7:00 p.m.
|Girls: Winter Haven (Fla.) vs. No. 5 Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|ESPN3
|Fri, Feb 5
|3:00 p.m.
|No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb 5
|5:00 p.m.
|No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb 5
|7:00 p.m.
|Calvary Christian (Fla.) vs. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.)
|ESPN3
|Sat, Feb 6
|2:00 p.m.
|Calvary Christian (Fla.) vs. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
|ESPN3
|Sat, Feb 6
|4:00 p.m.
|No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
|ESPN3
|Sat, Feb 6
|6:00 p.m.
|No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|ESPN3
*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time
ESPN 100 Recruits (Class of 2021):
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Commitment
|7
|Caleb Houstan
|SF
|Montverde Academy
|Michigan
|10
|Kennedy Chandler
|PG
|Sunrise Christian
|Tennessee
|20
|Kendall Brown
|SF
|Sunrise Christian
|Baylor
|23
|Langston Love
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|Baylor
|28
|Nolan Hickman
|PG
|Wasatch Academy
|Kentucky
|31
|Zach Clemence
|C
|Sunrise Christian
|Kansas
|34
|TyTy Washington
|PG
|AZ Compass Prep
|Creighton
|44
|DaRon Holmes
|C
|AZ Compass Prep
|Dayton
|63
|Jaden Akins
|PG
|Sunrise Christian
|Michigan State
ESPN 60 Recruits (Class of 2022)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|2
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Montverde Academy
|6
|Dariq Whitehead
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|10
|M.J. Rice
|SF
|Oak Hill
|17
|Sadraque Nganga
|PF
|AZ Compass Prep
|21
|Gradey Dick
|SG
|Sunrise Christian
|22
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|29
|Vincent Iwuchukwu
|C
|La Lumiere
|33
|Rickie Isaacs
|PG
|Wasatch Academy
|38
|Justice Williams
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|50
|Malik Reneau
|C
|Montverde Academy
|54
|Roddy Gayle Jr.
|SF
|Wasatch Academy
|59
|J.J. Starling
|PG
|La Lumiere
ESPN 25 Recruits (Class of 2023)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|20
|Sam Walters
|PF
|Montverde Academy
*Fan and media attendance will be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
-30-
Who’s Next:
For in-depth coverage of the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase and for media credential requests please contact: [email protected]
ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp