ESPN Announces Next Slate of Games in the 2021 High School Basketball Showcase; Coverage on ESPNU and ESPN3

ESPN continues its coverage of elite high school basketball with two more GEICO High School Basketball Showcase games on ESPNU, as well as eight games on ESPN3, as part of ESPN High School Basketball presented by the US Marines. The nine boys games feature six teams ranked in the ESPN High School Basketball Top 25, and 22 ranked players, including two top-10 ranked seniors and three top-10 ranked juniors.

The Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament will host ten games over three days featuring teams from the newly formed National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC): January 30, February 5 and 6. The event Includes a rematch of the top five matchup between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian Academy on January 9, where Montverde Academy prevailed 58-52.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Jan 30 1:00 p.m. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 10 AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) ESPN3 Sat, Jan 30 3:00 p.m. No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN3 Sat, Jan 30 5:00 p.m. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN3 Sat, Jan 30 7:00 p.m. Girls: Winter Haven (Fla.) vs. No. 5 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN3 Fri, Feb 5 3:00 p.m. No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPNU Fri, Feb 5 5:00 p.m. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPNU Fri, Feb 5 7:00 p.m. Calvary Christian (Fla.) vs. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.) ESPN3 Sat, Feb 6 2:00 p.m. Calvary Christian (Fla.) vs. No. 2 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) ESPN3 Sat, Feb 6 4:00 p.m. No. 19 La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. No. 4 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN3 Sat, Feb 6 6:00 p.m. No. 9 Wasatch Academy (Ut.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN3

*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time

ESPN 100 Recruits (Class of 2021):

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 7 Caleb Houstan SF Montverde Academy Michigan 10 Kennedy Chandler PG Sunrise Christian Tennessee 20 Kendall Brown SF Sunrise Christian Baylor 23 Langston Love SG Montverde Academy Baylor 28 Nolan Hickman PG Wasatch Academy Kentucky 31 Zach Clemence C Sunrise Christian Kansas 34 TyTy Washington PG AZ Compass Prep Creighton 44 DaRon Holmes C AZ Compass Prep Dayton 63 Jaden Akins PG Sunrise Christian Michigan State

ESPN 60 Recruits (Class of 2022)

Rank Player Position High School 2 Jalen Duren C Montverde Academy 6 Dariq Whitehead SG Montverde Academy 10 M.J. Rice SF Oak Hill 17 Sadraque Nganga PF AZ Compass Prep 21 Gradey Dick SG Sunrise Christian 22 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Montverde Academy 29 Vincent Iwuchukwu C La Lumiere 33 Rickie Isaacs PG Wasatch Academy 38 Justice Williams SG Montverde Academy 50 Malik Reneau C Montverde Academy 54 Roddy Gayle Jr. SF Wasatch Academy 59 J.J. Starling PG La Lumiere

ESPN 25 Recruits (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School 20 Sam Walters PF Montverde Academy

*Fan and media attendance will be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

