ESPN+, Cricket West Indies Agree to Five-Year Rights Deal

ESPN+ has finalized a new five-year agreement with Cricket West Indies for exclusive U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council Future Tours Program played in the Caribbean. The deal also includes domestic CWI matches for a total of 124 matches including 20 Tests, 46 ODI and 58 T20s.

The new deal will start February 7 with domestic CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, including the championship final on February 27. The first international event of the agreement begins March 2, when Sri Lanka travels to the West Indies. Additional tours this year include Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, with India (2022, 2023), New Zealand (2022, 2024) and England (2022, 2024) among others set for subsequent years.

“ESPN is THE sports channel for American households and sports fans and we’re delighted that West Indies cricket will now be enjoyed in the homes and on the devices of millions of Americans,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies. “We have an ambitious strategic plan to increase West Indies presence and profile in North America and our new five-year agreement with ESPN is a crucial partnership that will help us achieve our goal.”

“Cricket West Indies is among the best in the world and their ICC schedule over the next few years is second to none,” said John Lasker, Vice President, ESPN Digital Media Programming. “Cricket has always been a priority for us with ESPNcricinfo leading the way as the premier destination for cricket coverage and news. Adding a strong slate of CWI events to ESPN+ is just the latest example of our commitment to cricket and serving fans with the best, most comprehensive cricket content in the U.S.”

2021 Cricket West Indies Schedule

CG Insurance Super50 Cup

Date Fixture Venue Start Time Sun, Feb 7 Leewards Hurricanes v Windwards Volcanoes Coolidge Cricket Ground 7:45 PM Mon, Feb 8 Guyana Jaguars v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Wed, Feb 10 Leewards Hurricanes v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Fri, Feb 12 Leewards Hurricanes v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Sat, Feb 13 Windwards Volcanoes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Sun, Feb 14 Jamaica Scorpions v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Tue, Feb 16 Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Wed, Feb 17 Leewards Hurricanes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Sat, Feb 20 Guyana Jaguars v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Sun, Feb 21 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Mon , Feb 22 Windwards Volcanoes v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Wed, Feb 24 Semifinal Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Thu , Feb 25 Semifinal Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM Sat, Feb 27 Championship Final Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

West Indies vs Sri Lanka | March

West Indies vs South Africa | June

West Indies vs Australia | June – July

West Indies vs Pakistan | July – August

Match schedules TBD.

