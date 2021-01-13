ESPN+ Drops the Puck on the 2020-21 NHL Season with 68-Game Early Season Schedule

Every Team Featured on ESPN+ in January & February

Daily Episodes of In The Crease Return with Hosts Linda Cohn & Barry Melrose, Exclusively on ESPN+

The 2020-21 NHL season on ESPN+ will begin Thursday, Jan. 14, featuring a 68-game schedule across its first two months. The early season schedule for the league’s third season on the industry-leading sports streaming service will regularly provide fans with two games each day and up to 13 games per week.

Throughout the first two months of the season, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning will return to the ice with six appearances on ESPN+. The 2019-20 Western Conference Champion Dallas Stars also make three stops on ESPN+ in Jan. and Feb. The Edmonton Oilers lead in overall early season ESPN+ appearances with eight. The schedule also features 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs rematches, including:

30 & 31 – The Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Islanders in a second round rematch on back-to-back nights

23 – The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Lightning following their 4-1 series defeat in the first round last season

27 – The Arizona Coyotes take on the Colorado Avalanche looking to make up for their first round loss in 2020

ESPN+ will also bring hockey fans the return of its exclusive daily NHL show, In The Crease, co-hosted by Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose, debuting its new season on Jan. 14. In the Crease brings viewers comprehensive highlights and analysis of NHL games, plus interviews with top players and coaches from around the league, ESPN.com NHL writers and more. New episodes will be available every morning following game nights at 10 a.m. ET and available anytime on demand.

ESPN.com’s extensive NHL coverage will also continue this season led by national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan and senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski. Last season, Kaplan provided coverage from the Stanley Cup Final as the only in-arena reporter for ESPN, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more at ESPN Front Row. Kaplan and Wyshynski also co-wrote “NHL Bubble Confidential,” an eye-opening look at life inside the 2020 NHL bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. Before the first faceoff of the 2021 season, fans can also catch up on what they might have missed this offseason and ESPN.com’s picks for the season ahead. This season, fans can also expect to find Wyshynski’s unique perspective – including his weekly column, “The Wysh List” — as part of the expanded ESPN+ editorial offering.

NHL on ESPN+ Early Season Schedule

Date Time(ET) Event Thu, Jan 14 7 p.m. Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Fri, Jan 15 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning 9 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Sat, Jan 16 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators 8 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators Mon, Jan 18 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers Tue, Jan 19 7:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators Wed, Jan 20 10 p.m. Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights Thu, Jan 21 10 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings Fri, Jan 22 7 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs 8:30 p.m. Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars Sat, Jan 23 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets 8 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues Sun, Jan 24 7 p.m. New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets Tue, Jan 26 9 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights Thu, Jan 28 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins 9 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights Sat, Jan 30 7 p.m. Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers Sun, Jan 31 7 p.m. New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks Mon, Feb 1 8 p.m. Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets Tue, Feb 2 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins 10 p.m. Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers Thu, Feb 4 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche Fri, Feb 5 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks Sat, Feb 6 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins Sun, Feb 7 3 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild Mon, Feb 8 8 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators Tue, Feb 9 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals 10 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames Thu, Feb 11 7 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers Sat, Feb 13 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars Mon, Feb 15 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings 10 p.m. Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks Tue, Feb 16 8:30 p.m. Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings Thu, Feb 18 7 p.m. Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins Fri, Feb 19 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sat, Feb 20 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks Sun, Feb 21 5 p.m. New York Rangers at Washington Capitals Mon, Feb 22 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils 9 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Tue, Feb 23 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks Thu, Feb 25 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals Fri, Feb 26 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres 10:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks Sat, Feb 27 8 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks 9 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes Sun, Feb 28 3 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

*Local market restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games

**Schedule subject to change

