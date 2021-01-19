ESPN Re-Signs Renowned Sports Broadcaster, Writer and Boxing Analyst Mark Kriegel

ESPN today announced it has re-signed renowned sports broadcaster and author Mark Kriegel to its boxing announcer team. Kriegel, who joined ESPN in 2017, will continue to serve as an essayist, commentator and reporter on Top Rank on ESPN events.

In addition to his on-air boxing duties, Kriegel will continue to do long-form story-telling, and video and print features and columns, on a wide array of subjects. His work will continue to be featured across all ESPN platforms.

“Mark has the ability to lift us up and take us places never imagined through his masterful storytelling,” said Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, production and remote events. “His video essays have become a signature part of our boxing broadcasts. We are honored to continue to have Mark on our boxing commentator team.”

“Fighters risk everything when they step into that ring, and I’m honored to be able to do these stories,” said Kriegel. “Working with our crew – everyone, from the production assistants to the talent – has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Last April marked the third consecutive year that Kriegel took home top honors in the annual Boxing Writers Association of America Writing Contest. He won first place in three different categories: “Event Coverage” for “What Maxim Dadashev Was Fighting For,” a piece on Dadashev, who died from brain injuries suffered in a fight in 2019; Short Feature for his story on WBO junior lightweight champion, “Why Marine Jamel Herring Keeps Fighting”; and Long Feature for “Why Joet Gonzalez wants to beat up Shakur Stevenson, his sister’s boyfriend.”

Kriegel is an Emmy Award winning television broadcaster and journalist. As a general assignment reporter at the Daily News, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He also wrote the acclaimed New York Times bestsellers, Pistol: The Life of Pete Maravich, Namath: A Biography and The Good Son: The Life of Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The Los Angeles Times called his novel, Bless Me, Father, “mesmerizing.”

