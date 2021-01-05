Full Court Press: ESPN to Nationally Televise Four Marquee NBA Matchups This Week

Both LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Games on ESPN

Brother vs. Brother NBA Matchup Featuring the Ball Family on Friday as New Orleans Pelicans and Lonzo Ball Host Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball on ESPN; Cassidy Hubbarth Interviews Lonzo and LaMelo ahead of the Game

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NBA regular season continues this week with four marquee national game telecasts, which are doubleheaders on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 8.

Wednesday’s game action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. A pair of Hall of Famers – play-by-play voice Mike Breen and analyst Hubie Brown will provide remote commentary with Israel Gutierrez reporting from site.

At 10 p.m., the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard on ESPN. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones, analyst Mark Jackson and reporter Malika Andrews will provide commentary on site at the Chase Center. The team will also be on the call for Friday’s second matchup between the Clippers and the Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Game coverage will tip off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the return of SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith. The NBA pregame show, which launched last season, will air on select Wednesdays throughout the regular season and the NBA Playoffs, emanating from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. The show features special guests, plus Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league.

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball will go head-to-head for the first time in their NBA careers as the New Orleans Pelicans and Lonzo host the Charlotte Hornets and rookie LaMelo on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Dave Pasch and Jeff Van Gundy will call the game remotely as Cassidy Hubbarth reports from site. Hubbarth will also conduct an interview with Lonzo and LaMelo ahead of their first game against each other in their professional careers.

NBA Countdown will precede Friday’s doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. Maria Taylor will host alongside analysts Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Rachel Nichols with a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and guests including Paul Pierce, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Vince Carter, Robert Horry and Jackie MacMullan.

Additional NBA content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings reviewing where all 30 teams are as they start the new year.

All NBA on ESPN games and programming are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Jan 6 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Miami Heat 10 p.m. LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors Fri, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans 10 p.m. LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors

