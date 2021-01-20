Full Court Press: First Place Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown Visit Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid Twice This Week on ESPN

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NBA regular season continues this week with Wednesday and Friday doubleheaders. Both nights lead with the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown facing the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid on ESPN.

Hall of Fame NBA commentators Mike Breen and Doris Burke will provide commentary with reporter Cassidy Hubbarth on site in Philadelphia. Wednesday’s matchup tips off at 7 p.m. ET and Friday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s doubleheader also includes the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul visiting the Houston Rockets and Victor Oladipo at 9:30 p.m. ESPN commentator Mark Jones and NBA analyst Mark Jackson will provide remote commentary.

The Suns return to ESPN on Friday at 10 p.m. as they host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić. ESPN play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch will call the game remotely with NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

NBA Countdown will precede Friday’s doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Maria Taylor will host alongside analysts Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream ahead of both Wednesday and Friday’s games on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales will host Wednesday’s show at 6:30 p.m., joined by Kendrick Perkins and Hubbarth. Along with commentary leading up to tipoff, Wednesday’s show will include Hubbarth interviewing Tristan Thompson of the Celtics. Williamson and Perkins return to host Friday’s show at 9:30 p.m.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Rachel Nichols with a rotating cast of analysts, reporters and guests including Perkins, Paul Pierce, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Matt Barnes, Zach Lowe and David Fizdale. In addition, former NBA player Bill Bradley will join the show on Wednesday.

This week on ESPN.com, Senior NBA Writer Zach Lowe explores how Brandon Ingram’s potential can impact the NBA. Wednesday, NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry takes an early look at the MVP race. Then on Friday, ESPN NBA commentator and reporter Jorge Sedano will review what notable defenders of the 2000’s say about how difficult it was to defend Kobe Bryant, on the 15th anniversary of Bryant’s 81-point game.

Additional NBA content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN games and programming are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Jan 20 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Jan 22 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App

