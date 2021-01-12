Full Court Press: NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James Host New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson Friday on ESPN

Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks Collide at Historic Madison Square Garden on Wednesday

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN Radio on Thursday

ESPN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NBA regular season continues this week with star-studded doubleheaders on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 15, including the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James hosting the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson Friday at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch, NBA analyst Mark Jackson and reporter Jorge Sedano will call the matchup on site at Staples Center.

Friday’s doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. Commentator Mark Jones and NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy will provide remote commentary for the showdown, joined by reporter Israel Gutierrez, who will be on site.

NBA Countdown will precede Friday’s doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Maria Taylor will host alongside analysts Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski will narrate an essay highlighting the success of Antetokounmpo and Dončić as international players in the league. Friday on ESPN.com, NBA analyst Mike Schmitz, who has scouted Luka Dončić since before his NBA debut, will examine Dončić’s season up to this point.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute NBA pre-game show, will stream ahead of both Wednesday and Friday’s games starting at 7 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales will host Wednesday’s show and Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Ros Gold-Onwude will host Friday’s show, both out of ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Hoop Streams will feature special guests and commentary leading up to tipoff.

Wednesday’s doubleheader begins at 7:30 p.m. as the Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant, face the New York Knicks and Julius Randle. Hall of Fame commentators Mike Breen and Doris Burke and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth will call the game from historic Madison Square Garden.

The Pelicans and Williamson face the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET with Pasch, Jackson and Sedano providing commentary in Los Angeles. Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst spoke to Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy and people around the league on the ways Williamson could take the next step, for ESPN.com.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will open pregame coverage on Wednesday at 7 p.m. from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. The show will feature special guests, plus Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league.

Thursday on ESPN Radio, defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visit the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Sean Kelly and NBA analyst P.J. Carlesimo.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Rachel Nichols with a rotating cast of analysts, reporters and guests including Perkins, Paul Pierce, Richard Jefferson, Malika Andrews, Robert Horry and Matt Barnes.

Additional NBA content, including Senior NBA Writer Zach Lowe’s 10 Things on the NBA, is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN games and programming are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Jan 13 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Jan 14 7 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Sean Kelly, PJ Carlesimo ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Jan 15 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App

