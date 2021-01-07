GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Continues its Coverage of Elite High School Hoops on ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN3

High School Sports

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp 16 hours ago
  • Eight games on ESPN Networks from The St. James NIBC Invitational

The GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase continues its coverage of elite high school basketball on Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan.18. The schedule will start with three games on ESPN3, followed by five games on ESPN and ESPNU. In total, the eight-game schedule will include 10 teams from nine states, featuring several high profile national programs. All games will be played at The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield, Va.

The two-day schedule will feature appearances by 30 ESPN ranked players, including three top-10 ranked seniors: No. 7 Caleb Houstan and No. 8 Moussa Diabate (both Michigan commits), and No. 10 Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee commit), as well as and four top-10 juniors: No. 2 Jalen Duren, No. 6 Dariq Whitehead, No. 8 Jaden Bradley and No. 9 Jarace Walker.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sun, Jan 17 1:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.)
Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein		 ESPN3
Sun, Jan 17 3:30 p.m. Oak Hill (Va.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)
Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein		 ESPN3
Sun, Jan 17 5:30 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)
Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein		 ESPN3

 

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sun, Jan 17 7:30 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi		 ESPN
Mon, Jan 18 11 a.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
Mon, Jan 18 1 p.m. iSchool of Lewisville (Tex.) vs. Oak Hill (Va.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
Mon, Jan 18 3 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs.  Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
Mon, Jan 18 5 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU

*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time

ESPN 100 Recruits (Class of 2021)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment
7 Caleb Houstan SF Montverde Academy Michigan
8 Moussa Diabate PF IMG Academy Michigan
10 Kennedy Chandler PG Sunrise Christian Tennessee
20 Kendall Brown SF Sunrise Christian Baylor
22 Bryce McGowens SG Legacy Early College Nebraska
23 Langston Love SG Montverde Academy Baylor
28 Nolan Hickman PG Wasatch Acaemy Kentucky
31 Zach Clemence C Sunrise Christian Kansas
34 TyTy Washington PG AZ Compass Creighton
44 DaRon Holmes C AZ Compass Dayton
53 Tamar Bates SG IMG Academy Texas
63 Jaden Akins PG Sunrise Christian Michigan State

 

ESPN 60 Recruits (Class of 2022)

Rank Player Position High School
2 Jalen Duren C Montverde Academy
6 Dariq Whitehead SG Montverde Academy
8 Jaden Bradley PG IMG Academy
9 Jarace Walker PF IMG Academy
10 M.J. Rice SF Oak Hill
12 Keyonte George SG iSchool of Lewisville
17 Sadraque Nganga PF AZ Compass
21 Gradey Dick SG Sunrise Christian
22 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Montverde Academy
29 Vincent Iwuchukwu C La Lumiere
31 Eric Dailey Jr. PF IMG Academy
33 Rickie Isaacs PG Wasatch Academy
36 Jett Howard SG IMG Academy
38 Justice Williams SG Montverde Academy
50 Malik Reneau C Montverde Academy
54 Roddy Gayle Jr. SF Wasatch Academy
59 J.J. Starling PG La Lumiere

 

ESPN 25 Recruits (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School
20 Sam Walters PF Montverde Academy

*Fan attendance will not be allowed for these games and media attendance will be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For further information on the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase and for media credential requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]  or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp

Kimberly Elchlepp

