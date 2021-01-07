GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Continues its Coverage of Elite High School Hoops on ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN3
- Eight games on ESPN Networks from The St. James NIBC Invitational
The GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase continues its coverage of elite high school basketball on Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan.18. The schedule will start with three games on ESPN3, followed by five games on ESPN and ESPNU. In total, the eight-game schedule will include 10 teams from nine states, featuring several high profile national programs. All games will be played at The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield, Va.
The two-day schedule will feature appearances by 30 ESPN ranked players, including three top-10 ranked seniors: No. 7 Caleb Houstan and No. 8 Moussa Diabate (both Michigan commits), and No. 10 Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee commit), as well as and four top-10 juniors: No. 2 Jalen Duren, No. 6 Dariq Whitehead, No. 8 Jaden Bradley and No. 9 Jarace Walker.
Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Jan 17
|1:30 p.m.
|Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.)
Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein
|ESPN3
|Sun, Jan 17
|3:30 p.m.
|Oak Hill (Va.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)
Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein
|ESPN3
|Sun, Jan 17
|5:30 p.m.
|Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)
Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein
|ESPN3
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Jan 17
|7:30 p.m.
|IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan 18
|11 a.m.
|Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|Mon, Jan 18
|1 p.m.
|iSchool of Lewisville (Tex.) vs. Oak Hill (Va.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|Mon, Jan 18
|3 p.m.
|IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|Mon, Jan 18
|5 p.m.
|Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)
Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time
ESPN 100 Recruits (Class of 2021)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Commitment
|7
|Caleb Houstan
|SF
|Montverde Academy
|Michigan
|8
|Moussa Diabate
|PF
|IMG Academy
|Michigan
|10
|Kennedy Chandler
|PG
|Sunrise Christian
|Tennessee
|20
|Kendall Brown
|SF
|Sunrise Christian
|Baylor
|22
|Bryce McGowens
|SG
|Legacy Early College
|Nebraska
|23
|Langston Love
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|Baylor
|28
|Nolan Hickman
|PG
|Wasatch Acaemy
|Kentucky
|31
|Zach Clemence
|C
|Sunrise Christian
|Kansas
|34
|TyTy Washington
|PG
|AZ Compass
|Creighton
|44
|DaRon Holmes
|C
|AZ Compass
|Dayton
|53
|Tamar Bates
|SG
|IMG Academy
|Texas
|63
|Jaden Akins
|PG
|Sunrise Christian
|Michigan State
ESPN 60 Recruits (Class of 2022)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|2
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Montverde Academy
|6
|Dariq Whitehead
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|8
|Jaden Bradley
|PG
|IMG Academy
|9
|Jarace Walker
|PF
|IMG Academy
|10
|M.J. Rice
|SF
|Oak Hill
|12
|Keyonte George
|SG
|iSchool of Lewisville
|17
|Sadraque Nganga
|PF
|AZ Compass
|21
|Gradey Dick
|SG
|Sunrise Christian
|22
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|29
|Vincent Iwuchukwu
|C
|La Lumiere
|31
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|PF
|IMG Academy
|33
|Rickie Isaacs
|PG
|Wasatch Academy
|36
|Jett Howard
|SG
|IMG Academy
|38
|Justice Williams
|SG
|Montverde Academy
|50
|Malik Reneau
|C
|Montverde Academy
|54
|Roddy Gayle Jr.
|SF
|Wasatch Academy
|59
|J.J. Starling
|PG
|La Lumiere
ESPN 25 Recruits (Class of 2023)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|20
|Sam Walters
|PF
|Montverde Academy
*Fan attendance will not be allowed for these games and media attendance will be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
