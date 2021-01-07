GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Continues its Coverage of Elite High School Hoops on ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN3

Eight games on ESPN Networks from The St. James NIBC Invitational

The GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase continues its coverage of elite high school basketball on Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan.18. The schedule will start with three games on ESPN3, followed by five games on ESPN and ESPNU. In total, the eight-game schedule will include 10 teams from nine states, featuring several high profile national programs. All games will be played at The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield, Va.

The two-day schedule will feature appearances by 30 ESPN ranked players, including three top-10 ranked seniors: No. 7 Caleb Houstan and No. 8 Moussa Diabate (both Michigan commits), and No. 10 Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee commit), as well as and four top-10 juniors: No. 2 Jalen Duren, No. 6 Dariq Whitehead, No. 8 Jaden Bradley and No. 9 Jarace Walker.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Jan 17 1:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.)

Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein ESPN3 Sun, Jan 17 3:30 p.m. Oak Hill (Va.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein ESPN3 Sun, Jan 17 5:30 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)

Joe Tordy, Adam Finklestein ESPN3

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Jan 17 7:30 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi ESPN Mon, Jan 18 11 a.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi ESPNU Mon, Jan 18 1 p.m. iSchool of Lewisville (Tex.) vs. Oak Hill (Va.)

Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi ESPNU Mon, Jan 18 3 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi ESPNU Mon, Jan 18 5 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah)

Ted Emrich, Paul Biancardi ESPNU

*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time

ESPN 100 Recruits (Class of 2021)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 7 Caleb Houstan SF Montverde Academy Michigan 8 Moussa Diabate PF IMG Academy Michigan 10 Kennedy Chandler PG Sunrise Christian Tennessee 20 Kendall Brown SF Sunrise Christian Baylor 22 Bryce McGowens SG Legacy Early College Nebraska 23 Langston Love SG Montverde Academy Baylor 28 Nolan Hickman PG Wasatch Acaemy Kentucky 31 Zach Clemence C Sunrise Christian Kansas 34 TyTy Washington PG AZ Compass Creighton 44 DaRon Holmes C AZ Compass Dayton 53 Tamar Bates SG IMG Academy Texas 63 Jaden Akins PG Sunrise Christian Michigan State

ESPN 60 Recruits (Class of 2022)

Rank Player Position High School 2 Jalen Duren C Montverde Academy 6 Dariq Whitehead SG Montverde Academy 8 Jaden Bradley PG IMG Academy 9 Jarace Walker PF IMG Academy 10 M.J. Rice SF Oak Hill 12 Keyonte George SG iSchool of Lewisville 17 Sadraque Nganga PF AZ Compass 21 Gradey Dick SG Sunrise Christian 22 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Montverde Academy 29 Vincent Iwuchukwu C La Lumiere 31 Eric Dailey Jr. PF IMG Academy 33 Rickie Isaacs PG Wasatch Academy 36 Jett Howard SG IMG Academy 38 Justice Williams SG Montverde Academy 50 Malik Reneau C Montverde Academy 54 Roddy Gayle Jr. SF Wasatch Academy 59 J.J. Starling PG La Lumiere

ESPN 25 Recruits (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School 20 Sam Walters PF Montverde Academy

*Fan attendance will not be allowed for these games and media attendance will be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Who’s Next:

