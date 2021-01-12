Longhorn Network to Carry Steve Sarkisian’s Opening Press Conference Today

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will carry Texas Football Press Conference with new Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian live today at 4 p.m. CT.

It marks the first opportunity for the Longhorn faithful to meet and get to know the 2020 Broyles Award winner (best assistant coach in college football) and College Football Playoff National Champion as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Sarkisian was named the 31st head football coach at Texas on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The press conference will also re-air at 6 and 6:30 p.m. and again from 9-10:30 p.m. on LHN.

Texas Football Press Conference on Longhorn Network – Tuesday, Jan. 12

*denotes re-air

Date Time (CT) Programming Tue, Jan. 12 4 p.m. Texas Football Press Conference 6 p.m. Texas Football Press Conference* 6:30 p.m. Texas Football Press Conference* 9 p.m. Texas Football Press Conference* 9:30 p.m. Texas Football Press Conference* 10 p.m. Texas Football Press Conference* 10:30 p.m. Texas Football Press Conference*

